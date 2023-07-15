WATCH: Ishan Kishan's Controversial Attempt To Dismiss Jason Holder Like How Alex Carey Stumped Jonny Bairstow Is Viral

Ishan Kishan, playing his first Test at Roseau vs West Indies, invited big controversy when he tried to ‘smartly’ stump Jason Holder during the second innings of the hosts’ innings on Day 3 of the match. The world is currently divided over the Alex Carey stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Australia. The debate of ‘rules’ vs ‘spirit of game’ continues on Cricket Twitter. Ishan could have added one more chapter to it.

Kishan tried to stump Holder by waiting for him to leave the crease, not once but twice during the innings. On both the occasions, the bowler was Ravindra Jadeja. The first attempt was in the 31st over of the innings bowled by Jadeja. Kishan, in this instance, collected the ball after Jadeja tricked Holder with the bounce. Kishan waited for Holder to lift his foot. He did dislodge bails but Holder had not moved and hence, umpires called it not-out.



In the 33rd over, Kishan did the same. He waited after one of Jadeja’s deliveries beat Holder. This time Holder’s feet went up in air and Kishan, who was waiting for him to do so, dislodged the bails and appealed. Umpires however had called it ‘Over’ by then. By the time umpires say that the over is finished, no such dismissals can be taken up for decision, either on ground or upstairs.

Watch Kishan's attempt to stump Holder in Alex Carey-style below:

Coming to the match, India scripted a big win over Windies in this Test, thumping them by an innings and 141 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The second Test will be played at Trinidad and Tobago from July 20. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin were the stars for India in this match. Whil Rohit and Yashasvi struck centuries, Ashwin picked up a total of 12 wickets in the match, including two five-fors. But despite these heroics, the Player of the Match award went to Yashasvi, who scored centruy on his Test debut. He finished with score of 171 off 387 deliveries that included 16 fours and 1 six respectively.