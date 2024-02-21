trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723469
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: List Of Bollywood Celebs To Perform At And Live Streaming Details

Reflecting on the previous edition, memories of Kiara Advani's mesmerizing performance still linger in the hearts of fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

The convergence of Bollywood and cricket is set to ignite the stage once again as the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 gears up for its grand opening ceremony. With stars like Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lineup, the event promises to be a dazzling spectacle, marking the commencement of another exhilarating season of cricketing prowess and entertainment. As the anticipation mounts, the confirmed list of performers for the WPL 2024 opening ceremony reads like a who's who of Bollywood's finest. Alongside heartthrobs Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra, fans can expect to be enthralled by the charismatic presence of Varun Dhawan and the dynamic energy of Tiger Shroff. The stage is set for an unforgettable evening, where cricket meets glamour under the Bengaluru skies.

Past Glories and Future Expectations

Reflecting on the previous edition, memories of Kiara Advani's mesmerizing performance still linger in the hearts of fans. The WPL 2023 opening ceremony witnessed a fusion of cricketing zeal and Bollywood flair, with luminaries like Kriti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon adding to the spectacle. Now, with the likes of Kartik and Sidharth poised to take the stage, expectations soar even higher for WPL 2024.

Cricketing Fever Grips the Nation

As the excitement builds for the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the buzz around WPL 2024 reaches a fever pitch. The clash between these cricketing powerhouses promises to kickstart the tournament in grand fashion, setting the tone for what is expected to be a riveting season of sporting excellence.

Delhi Capitals Eye Redemption

For Delhi Capitals, the upcoming season represents a shot at redemption. Led by the formidable Meg Lanning, the team is determined to erase the bitter memories of last year's runner-up finish and claim the coveted title. With Lanning's leadership and a talented squad at their disposal, the Capitals are poised to make a strong statement in WPL 2024.

Where to Catch the Action

For fans eagerly awaiting the spectacle, the WPL 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 Khel channels. Additionally, viewers can stream the event in real-time on the Jio Cinema app and website, ensuring that no one misses out on the glitz and glamour of this star-studded affair.

