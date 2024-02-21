trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723463
RANCHI TEST PREVIEW

Ranchi Test: All You Need To Know About Pitch, Conditions, Weather Ahead Of India Vs England 4th Test

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is renowned for offering assistance to spinners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
As the riveting India vs England Test series progresses, all eyes are now set on the upcoming fourth Test match scheduled to begin on Friday, February 23. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi is ready to witness another thrilling encounter between these cricketing giants. Let's delve into the details of what to expect from this crucial fixture.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Pitch and Conditions

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is renowned for offering assistance to spinners. With its track known to provide grip and turn, spin bowlers are likely to play a significant role. However, it's not just the spinners who could thrive here; the pitch also favors batsmen, especially in the initial stages of the match. As for the weather, dry and hot conditions are forecasted for the first four days, with temperatures soaring up to 27 degrees Celsius. Nonetheless, there's a slight chance of rain on the fifth day, which could add an intriguing dimension to the game.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Series Recap

India currently leads the series 2-1 after a stunning victory in Rajkot, where they defeated England by a massive margin of 434 runs. The Indian team displayed remarkable prowess, with standout performances from captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and the young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a record-breaking double century.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Squad Dynamics

Both teams face some key changes and considerations ahead of the Ranchi Test. England, dealing with the absence of Jack Leach due to injury, might see the return of Shoaib Bashir to the lineup. Doubts loom over Jonny Bairstow's form, but head coach Brendon McCullum has expressed confidence in the seasoned player. On the other hand, India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, with KL Rahul also sidelined due to injury concerns. However, the team's recent performance in Rajkot might prompt them to maintain consistency in their playing XI.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Broadcast and Streaming

Fans can catch the action live through various channels and streaming platforms. In the UK, TNT Sports will broadcast the series, while in India, Sports 18 will provide televised coverage. Additionally, the matches can be live-streamed via the Jio Cinema app or website.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Full Squad

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach

