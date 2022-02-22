Wriddhiman Saha not to reveal name of journalist who threatened him to BCCI

Team India wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has been in the eye of the storm over the last couple of days. On Sunday, Saha revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had informed him that the Bengal stumper will not be selected for Test team going forward. Following this, Saha had shared screenshots of chats with an Indian journalist who had ‘threatened’ him for not agreeing to give an interview.

On Monday (February 21), Saha said that he will not reveal the name of the journalist to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as and when the cricket board communicates with him over his tweet. The BCCI have said they would ask the wicketkeeper-batsman to reveal the identity of the unnamed person who purportedly sent a string of WhatsApp messages to the cricketer, demanding an interview. Saha later posted a screenshot of the messages on his Twitter handle.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha told the Indian Express newspaper.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again,” he added.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

After his tweet, former head coach Ravi Shastri, and former stars like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked him to reveal the name of the journalist. “Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman,” BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told news agency PTI on Monday (February 21).