Virat Kohli Will Eye To Equal Don Bradman's Record

Virat Kohli has made a remarkable comeback, reclaiming his form with impressive scores. After a period of struggle, he is now ready to lead India's charge in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The focus has shifted back to normalcy, with everyone eagerly anticipating the records he could break, particularly Sachin Tendulkar's batting milestones. As the WTC final approaches, Kohli has his sights set on several remarkable records as he prepares to face his favourite rivals, Australia, at The Oval on June 7.

Last year's Asia Cup tournament marked the end of Kohli's international century drought, as he achieved the unthinkable with a remarkable T20I hundred. He followed it up with a century in the ODIs against Bangladesh and finally broke the drought in the Test format during the Border-Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad this March.

As India gears up to face Australia in the highly-anticipated WTC final, Kohli is eyeing some significant milestones. One such milestone involves equalling the legendary Don Bradman and current India coach Rahul Dravid, who hold the record for the most centuries in Test cricket. If Kohli manages to score a hundred at the Kennington Oval, it will be his 29th Test century, putting him on par with Bradman's incredible career tally.

Additionally, Kohli has an opportunity to surpass Rahul Dravid's record against Australia. In 24 matches against Australia, Kohli has amassed 1979 runs at an average of 48.26. A further 188 runs would allow him to surpass Dravid's record of 2166 runs against Australia, making him the third-highest run-scorer for India against this formidable opposition, trailing only Tendulkar (3630) and VVS Laxman (2434).

If Kohli continues his impressive performance with the bat, he will also surpass Virender Sehwag's career Test record of 8586 runs. Kohli, currently standing at 8416 runs in 108 matches, is just 170 runs away from achieving this remarkable milestone. Surpassing Sehwag would solidify Kohli's position as the fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket for India, following the legendary quartet of Tendulkar (15921), Dravid (13288), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), and Laxman (8781).