Jasprit Bumrah

WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan GLAMS up with new look in Southampton

Team India cricketers and their wives, girlfriends and family have accompanied their husbands in England as the unit prepares for a gruelling tour consisting six Tests. 

WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan GLAMS up with new look in Southampton
Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan (Source: Instagram)

Team India cricketers and their wives, girlfriends and family have accompanied their husbands in England as the unit prepares for a gruelling tour consisting six Tests. Virat Kohli and his boys will kick-off the show against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the summit clash of the World Test Championship on June 18. The contest will be followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts, which will take place in August. 

Newly married Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah and his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan are on their first overseas cricket tour as a married couple. On Saturday (June 12), Sanjana shared a picture of her on Instagram. 

"Wore something other than sweatpants today," she wrote. 

Sanjan Ganesan

Sanjana earlier this week had posted a chilled-out picture in sweats from her hotel room balcony with Bumrah clicking the picture. Sanjana captioned the picture on Instagram: “sweats, sunshine & smiles.”

Bumrah will be up against his Mumbai Indian teammate Trent Boult when the two sides face off in the inaugural WTC final in less than two weeks.

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee believes Bumrah-Boult MI friendship will be put aside when the game begins in Southampton.

“Look, I think the friendship will be there. But after they step out over the rope and before they step on the field it will be different. When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change,” Lee was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.

“I think that is with Boult and Bumrah, they know each other so well, they know each other's strengths, but they also know each other's weaknesses. So, I think that sort of counterbalances what might be a situation where it could help or hinder someone,” he added.

