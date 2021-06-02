WTC final: Ravi Shastri points out drawback in format, suggests THIS for future

After a long pause from international fixture, Virat Kohli and his unit will aim for a positive result at the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand, which starts from June 18.

The team have won five out of the total eight Tests they played in the last two series against Australia away and then at home against England. However, conditions at England might pose some trouble, but after defying the odds in the series Down Under any thing can be expected from this Indian unit.

As the team get ready to fly to England for a marathon tour, coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli gave the fans a heads up on the team's mood, which going by the captain words looks confident and relaxed.

Meanwhile, sheding some light on the event, which is also ICC's first in this format, coach Shastri during a virtual media meet on Wednesday evening said: "It's the first time you have a WTC final. When you look at the magnitude of the game, it's going to be the biggest. It's a format that Tests you. Teams have played each other around the world and earned the rights to play in the final."

The press interaction session was also attended by the skipper.

However, the coach also suggested that instead of hosting a lone final, which will see both the teams share the title if the contest ends in a draw, that a best of three would have been a better scenario.

"A best of three final will perhaps be a better thing going ahead. But one-off is a one-off. The guys have earned their rights. This wasn't built overnight. These guys have been No.1 for a long time," added Shastri.

Although India would go into the contest on the back of superlative series wins both against Australia and England, Kohli and his boys cannot make the mistake of taking New Zealand lightly.

A full-fledged Indian unit were overhauled by Kane Williamson's boys in the last Test series these two teams played as India conceded a 2-0 loss in the two-match series played in early 2020.