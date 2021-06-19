हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

WTC final: Team India fielding coach R Sridhar becomes latest member to poke fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub - WATCH

It seems like Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub at a media conference has caught the imagination of all and sundry with India fielding coach R Sridhar being certainly one among them. 

WTC final: Team India fielding coach R Sridhar becomes latest member to poke fun at Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Coca Cola snub - WATCH
WTC final: Team India fielding coach R Sridhar becomes latest member to poke fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub

It seems like Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub at a media conference has caught the imagination of all and sundry with India fielding coach R Sridhar being certainly one among them. 

After the washed out of the first day of the World Test Championship final, Sridhar who addressed the media, showed his lighter side before the start of the interaction. 

Finding a Coca-Cola bottle on the table, India's fielding coach said in jest: "Do I remove it? What happens to price if I remove it?" 

He was referring to a Ronaldo media interaction where the Portugal captain was seen removing the Coke bottles and urging people to drink water.  

A global sporting megastar, Ronaldo's act had reportedly led to the soft drink major losing around USD 4 billion

With rain washing out the entire day and nothing much to do, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with physios Nitin Patel and Yogesh Parmar and video-analyst Hari were seen enjoying a game of darts in a video uploaded by BCCI.tv.

Some of the others enjoyed a game of table tennis, according to Sridhar as they killed time on a day when no action was possible.

Asked who keeps the group entertained during this kind of a frustrating day, Sridhar named skipper Virat Kohli, senior spinner Ashwin and flamboyant keeper Rishabh Pant as the three individuals.

"As far as the entertainers are concerned, I think, there are quite a few and well entertainers in the good sense. So there is lot of people who can do mimicry, they crack good jokes.

"I mean Virat Kohli is terrific in taking care and giving us a good laugh, Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) in his own way and we have Rishabh (Pant) who has got the loudest laughter and he keeps us in good humour whenever we are in a group," the fielding coach said.

"So we have many who keep us in good humour while we are waiting for the match to start, so that there is no shortage of buzz and laughter in the dressing room while we are awaiting."  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoICC World Test Championship
Next
Story

WTC final: Team India don black armbands to honour late Milkha Singh

Must Watch

PT9M10S

Is something big going to happen in Jammu and Kashmir?