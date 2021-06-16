UEFA Euro 2020: Coca Cola suffer $4 billion loss after Cristiano Ronaldo 'bottle' incident

A day after football legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed the Coca-Cola bottles from his table ahead of a press-conference, the brand took a major hit in its stock value.

As per a report in The Daily Star, the prices of the beverage company dropped by 1.6 per cent and the value went down from USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion.

Ronaldo, who also appears to be one of the most fittest athlete, is not a fan of the carbonated soft drinks and endorsed people to consume water instead. The video of the incident went viral in no minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because they put Coca Cola in front of him at the Portugal press conference, instead of water! He moved them and said "Drink water" pic.twitter.com/U1aJg9PcXq — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 14, 2021

Ronaldo becomes all-time leading scorer at Euros

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Hungary in their opening game of Euro 2020 in Budapest on Tuesday (June 15) and in the process, the star striker moved beyond France's Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at the European Championship finals, taking his tally to 11 at the Puskas Area in Budapest on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)

All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)

First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments

First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo and Platini had been locked on nine goals apiece before the tournament, but the Portuguese winger's double late on against the Hungarians added to his growing tally of records.