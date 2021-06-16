हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA Euro 2020: Coca Cola suffer $4 billion loss after Cristiano Ronaldo 'bottle' incident

A day after football legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed the Coca-Cola bottles from his table ahead of a press-conference, the brand took a major hit in its stock value. 

UEFA Euro 2020: Coca Cola suffer $4 billion loss after Cristiano Ronaldo 'bottle' incident

A day after football legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed the Coca-Cola bottles from his table ahead of a press-conference, the brand took a major hit in its stock value.  

As per a report in The Daily Star, the prices of the beverage company dropped by 1.6 per cent and the value went down from USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion. 

Ronaldo, who also appears to be one of the most fittest athlete, is not a fan of the carbonated soft drinks and endorsed people to consume water instead. The video of the incident went viral in no minutes. 

Ronaldo becomes all-time leading scorer at Euros 

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Hungary in their opening game of Euro 2020 in Budapest on Tuesday (June 15) and in the process, the star striker moved beyond France's Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at the European Championship finals, taking his tally to 11 at the Puskas Area in Budapest on Tuesday.  

Ronaldo and Platini had been locked on nine goals apiece before the tournament, but the Portuguese winger's double late on against the Hungarians added to his growing tally of records. 

