Despite a tough day for the Indian cricket team after a disappointing performance on Day 3 of the third Test at the Gabba, Jasprit Bumrah managed to showcase his humorous side while interacting with the media in Brisbane.

Bumrah, who came to address the press conference after the end of third day's play, was asked about Indian batters’ repeated failures in the ongoing series. However, the journalist also admitted that Bumrah might not be the best person to answer the question about batting.

After that question from journalist, pace spearhead Bumrah came with a hilarious response, which has now gone viral on social media.

"What's your assessment of the batting, although you're not the best to answer this," the journalist said.

"Yeah, it’s an interesting question that you’re questioning my batting ability so far. You should use Google and see who has the most number of runs in a Test over. But jokes apart, that’s another story," Bumrah said in his reply as the room burst into laughter.

Notably, Bumrah indeed holds the record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket. He smashed a total of 35 runs against Stuart Broad during the Test in Birmingham in 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah Defends India's Performance

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's superb 6/76, India conceded a huge first-innings total of 445 against Australia in the third Test in Brisbane. In reply, the visitors were 51/4 on a rain-hit third day.

A lot of questions are being raised about batters' technique and the quality of bowling. However, Bumrah defended India's performance.

"We don't, as a team, point fingers at each other and we don't want to get into that mindset where we are pointing fingers at each other that 'you should do this, you should do that'," Bumrah told media after stumps when asked for his assessment of India's batting.

"We, as a team, are going through a transition, new players are coming here and it's not the easiest place to play cricket. Over here, it's a different atmosphere with this wicket being a different challenge so yeah, we are not looking at that," he added.

Bumrah, who leads the bowling chart in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 18 wickets so far, defended the Indian attack amid chatter that he is not getting adequate support from fellow bowlers.

"As a bowling unit, as I said, we are in transition so it's my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them so I am trying to help them," the pacer said.

"Everyone will learn through it, will get better and eventually will find different ways so this is the journey that you'll have to go through," he added.