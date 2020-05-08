Yuvraj Singh walks down memory lane, posts video of his favourite shot

While all the sporting activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has walked down the memory lane to share the video of one of his favourite shots.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 38-year-old shared a throwback video from one of his Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in which he could be seen smashing the delivery over cover for a six.

In the video, Yuvraj could be seen donning the jersey of Sunrisers Hyderabad and playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He dubbed the shot as 'one of the favourite shots he has ever played in his career'.

"This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played ! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler . #iplmemories," Yuvraj wrote.

Yuvraj, who last played international cricket in 2017, bid adieu to all forms of international cricket in June 2019 with 1,900 runs and nine wickets in 40 Test matches. He also notched up 8,701 runs and 111 wickets in 304 ODIs, and 1,177 runs and 28 wickets in 58 T20Is.

Yuvraj first came into the limelight at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2000 in Sri Lanka, when he was named Player of the Tournament and made his international debut at the ICC Champions Trophy in the same year.

He was named player of the tournament at the 2011 World Cup played in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, when he scored one century and four fifties for an aggregate of 362 runs, while also grabbing 15 wickets.

After the World Cup, the former Indian swashbuckling batsman was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma, a germ-cell tumor located between his two lung, but made a return to international cricket and also established a cancer foundation.

The left-handed was named in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year in 2006, 2009 and 2011 while his six sixes in an over won him the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award in 2008.