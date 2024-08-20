Zaheer Khan Likely To Join Lucknow Super Giants After Gautam Gambhir’s Exit

Gautam Gambhir, who played a crucial role as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), parted ways with the franchise when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their mentor for the IPL 2024 season. Although Justin Langer was appointed as LSG's head coach prior to the 2024 IPL season, the position vacated by Gambhir has remained unfilled since his departure. However, recent developments suggest that LSG may have found an ideal replacement in another former Indian cricket star, Zaheer Khan.

According to various reports, Zaheer Khan and LSG have been in discussions about the possibility of him taking over as the franchise's new mentor. This comes after the departure of Morne Morkel, LSG's bowling coach, who is set to join the Indian national team as their bowling coach. The potential appointment of Zaheer Khan is seen as a significant move, as he might not only step into the mentor role left vacant by Gambhir but also assume the responsibilities of the bowling coach.

Zaheer Khan, a legendary left-arm pacer for India, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the LSG camp. As a mentor, his role would extend beyond just offering advice; he would be pivotal in guiding the bowlers, sharing his expertise on tactics, and working closely with the management and the team owner, who is known for his passionate involvement with the franchise. Zaheer’s dual role could be instrumental in shaping the franchise’s future as they aim to build on their previous IPL performances.

Interestingly, Zaheer Khan was also a strong contender for the position of the Indian national team’s bowling coach, a role that ultimately went to Morne Morkel. Zaheer’s potential move to LSG reflects the franchise’s ambition to bolster their coaching staff with seasoned professionals who have a deep understanding of the game.

The current coaching setup at LSG is led by Justin Langer and features a robust team of coaches, including Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes. Reports suggest that another coach may soon join this already impressive lineup, though details regarding this addition remain unclear.

Before his current discussions with LSG, Zaheer Khan was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff, where he served as the Director of Cricket Operations. In 2022, he was appointed as the franchise’s Global Head of Cricket Development, further solidifying his reputation as a key figure in cricket coaching and management.

Zaheer’s potential appointment at LSG could mark a new chapter in the franchise’s journey, as they look to leverage his vast experience to achieve greater success in the IPL. If finalized, his dual role as mentor and bowling coach would make him a central figure in the team’s strategy and development, helping to bridge the gap between players and management while ensuring that the franchise continues to grow and thrive in the competitive landscape of the IPL.