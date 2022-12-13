By Bikas Chandra Goenka

Are you planning to get married? Planning to move into a new house (Grihapravesh)? It would make sense to hold on till the middle of January 2023. Do you want to know why? You must have heard the name of the Hindi month Pausha either from your grandparents or from your Pujari /Panditji. In case you haven’t, let's tell you about it.

This year it began on the 9th of December 2022 and would end on the 6th of January 2023. This month is considered auspicious and inauspicious. Let us see what is permitted and what is not.

The Sun as per the Indian astrology system is considered to be the Celestial King. It denotes The Government, The Father, Authoritative Power, The soul, and your breath. It means money and gives strong resilience. The element of the Sun is fire. Sun is considered to be the lord of the month of Pausha

In case you are wondering what Sun has got to do with marriage, housewarming/ griha pravesh, then in all these cases, you need to rely more on attributes like calmness, demureness, and humbleness rather than the aggressive fire of the Sun. The Sun, as a planet is considered ruthless, giving results after incessant laborious hours. Again you will notice, it’s not the right planet under whose umbrella one would like to start these highly emotional, passionate, and loving associations of one’s life.

Having said that, one may also need to base one's thought on the fact that Sun being the giver of life, the soul, and the breath, one would definitely want it to be in one's armor if not scorching, but definitely dawning. January 13/14 is also known as Utrayan or the start of the movement of the Sun from the Southern hemisphere towards the Northern and as per Indian Astrology, the movement of Sun into Makar Rashi (Capricorn). June 21/22 is considered the Dakshinayan or the start of the movement of the Sun towards the Southern Hemisphere from the Northern, and as per Indian astrology, movement of the Sun into Kark(Cancer) Rashi.

The reader here is advised to refer to the Summer solstice date of June 21/22 and the Winter Solstice date of December 21/22 and also the equinox date of March 20 and September 22/23, known as the spring and autumn equinoxes, respectively.

Hence, are all activities not permitted during this inauspicious period of 30 approximate days. Some of them in addition to the two aforementioned, such as marriage and housewarming, include Janeyu Sankar, Mundan Sankar; one should also avoid fatty oily food i.e. excessive fat food, and wearing of dark-colored clothes such as blue, black, and deep brown.

So to round up, it's better to avoid THESE things in this time period:

Marriages

Housewarming / Grihapravesh

Janey Sankar

Mundan Sankar

Eating fatty oily food, excessive fat food

Wearing dark-coloured clothes such as blue, black, and deep brown

Then what’s permitted? Here, I would like to leave it to the discretion of the reader. However, do remember, that the Sun is the nourisher of all living beings. You are permitted to do puja, fasts, make donations and indulge in spiritual practices. It’s considered to be auspicious to fast and pray to the Sun God for his blessings. Do dedicate your time and energy to spiritual practices, they might prove to be highly beneficial; there's Purnima, Amayasya, Ekadashi – a host of auspicious days to choose from. In fact, it is believed and recommended that one does Sukla Paksha Ekadashi vrat (fast), especially by couples desirous of progeny. You can purchase vehicles and or invest in property. I would request the reader to exercise caution and seek professional assistance before indulging such purchases.

Last but not the least, definitely shower your loved ones with lots and lots of gifts on Christmas and New Year. Wishing all a Merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous new year. It is that time of the year when you would love to bask in the warmth of loved ones and children. It pays to be the sunshine for marginalized families and not-so-fortunate children around the world.

