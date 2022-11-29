topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestyleCulture
VASTU TIPS FOR WEALTH AND HAPPINESS

Vastu tips to get rich: Do THESE 5 things to increase your wealth, attain financial stability

Vastu tips for wealth and happiness: If there's no harmony and balance in the energies within your house, it can affect your and your family's health and well-being. A Vastu expert gives us 5 tips to ensure financial stability. 

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • One must give prime importance to the Northeast direction of their house
  • As per Vastu, make sure not to have water-related things in the Southeast direction of your home
  • Placing a water fountain in the Northeast corner of your home can work wonders, financially

Trending Photos

Vastu tips to get rich: Do THESE 5 things to increase your wealth, attain financial stability

Vastu tips for money, prosperity & happiness: Are you facing financial issues despite giving your best in your job or business? Are sudden unforeseen expenses repeatedly affecting your budget? At times, we do not realize but be it good health, wealth, and happiness, a proper balance of energies in your home is needed for desired results. Thus Vastu Shastra is of prime importance. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Founder/Chairman of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, says, "Vastu Shastra plays a prime role in our well-being and other aspects of life. It is all about balancing the 16 directions and 5 elements (Earth, Water, Fire, Space, and Air). This is all done to have the maximum flow of positive energies and positive vibes." He also points out that Vastu Shastra is not meant for any particular religion.

Vastu tips for money: Ensuring financial stability

We have often been told that money can't buy happiness. While it's true in some aspects, the importance of financial stability for a healthy life can't be overlooked. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap gives us some key Vastu tips to ensure financial stability. 

- To have financial abundance, one must give prime importance to the Northeast direction of their house. Always keep your Northeast neat and clean. Keeping your Northeast clean will keep your mind cool and will keep negative thoughts at bay. 
- As per Vastu, place a water fountain in the Northeast corner of your home and this will ensure the proper flow of money. 
- As per Vastu, make sure not to have water-related things in the Southeast direction of your home. 
- Place your almirah in such a position so that when you open the almirah door, it should open in the north direction. While north is the first preference, the second favourable direction is East, and the third is the northeast direction. 
- If you have water-related thins in the southeast direction, a temporary solution will be to place red-coloured bulbs in the southeast direction. 

Also read: Vastu tips to stop husband-wife from fighting: Newlyweds' bedroom should... - check 5 tips
 

 

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)

Live Tv

Vastu tips for wealth and happinessvastu tips for wealthgood luck tips for money

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS