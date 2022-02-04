हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basant Panchami 2022

Basant Panchami 2022: Why goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day and legends associated with celebrations!

Basant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for the Holika bonfire and Holi, which occurs forty days later.

Basant Panchami 2022: Why goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day and legends associated with celebrations!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The much-revered and auspicious festival of Basant or Vasant Panchami is on February 5 this year. The special day is a Hindu spring festival that falls in the Magha month of either January or February.

BASANT PANCHAMI 2022 CELEBRATIONS: 

Our country, India is a diverse country where a festival is celebrated in different ways depending on the region. So on Basant Panchami too, people have their own ways of ushering in the spring with much gusto.

GODDESS SARASWATI WORSHIPPED ON BASANT PANCHAMI:

On this day, goddess Saraswati is revered and invoked by the devotees. Her blessings are sought for a better life where knowledge, wisdom etc are prayed for in abundance.

Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, arts, music, wisdom and performing arts. Many bhakts throng Saraswati temples, play music and chant her name the whole day. 

ALSO READ: Basant Panchami 2022: Know the date, auspicious timings, puja vidhi

It also happens to be the day when parents introduce letters to their children. They initiate them into writing letters of the alphabet or studying together. This is also known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham (meaning initiation of education).  

It is believed that Saraswati Maa's Vahan (vehicle) - swan  - is blessed with a distinct ability to separate water from milk. Thus it teaches humans to differentiate between the good and the bad.

POPULAR LEGENDS ASSOCIATED WITH BASANT PANCHAMI:

Another belief is that the day is marked as dedicated to God Kama — the Hindu deity of love. It is celebrated by remembering the loved one particularly one's partner or special friend and spring flowers play a significant role. 

The day is connected with the god of love. Several people wear yellow clothes and eat yellow rice to emulate the yellow mustard (sarson) flower fields, or play by flying kites.

Basant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for the Holika bonfire and Holi, which occurs forty days later.

Interestingly, renowned politician-cum-educationalist Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya laid the foundation of 'Banaras Hindu University' way back in 1916, on this very day. Since then the festival is considered fortunate to inaugurate such educational institutes.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Basant Panchami 2022Basant PanchamiBasant Panchami celebrationsBasant Panchami legendsBasant Panchami pujaSaraswati PujaSaraswati Puja 2022Goddess SaraswatiSaraswati Mantras
Next
Story

Basant Panchami 2022: Know the date, auspicious timings, puja vidhi

Must Watch

PT11M18S

DNA: India's befitting reply to China, will boycott Olympic Ceremony