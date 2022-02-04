Basant Panchami 2022: Know the date, auspicious timings, puja vidhi

New Delhi: The festival of Basant Panchami which will be celebrated on Saturday (February 5) this year, marks the arrival of the spring season in India. It’s celebrated every year on the 5th day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which is usually around late Jan or Feb.

The festival is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati who symbolises knowledge, music and arts in Hinduism. Devotees carry out the Saraswati Puja rituals during ‘Anubujh’ muhurta as that’s considered to be an auspicious time.

The ideal time to pray to goddess Saraswati is in the morning during the Panchami Tithi (fifth date). However, the whole day is considered to be auspicious.

Saraswati Puja auspicious time

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:07 AM to 12:35 PM

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:46 AM on Feb 06, 2022

Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja Vidhi

For the puja, one requires mango wood and leaves, Kesar, Haldi, Akshat, Kumkum, Gangajal, Kalash, Naivedya, Havan samidha, Chandan, Shodash Matrika, Saraswati yantra and Durva dal. People usually wear yellow clothes during the puja and prepare saffron sweets as prasad.

How to perform Saraswati Puja

To begin the Basant Panchami puja, spread a yellow/red cloth on the wooden platform and then place the photo or idol of goddess Saraswati on it. Keep your books or your children’s school books at goddess Saraswati’s feet.

Light a lamp using ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil and light a few incense sticks too. During your prayer, invite Maa Saraswati to accept your offerings and devotion.

Know the puja mantra for Saraswati puja

This is the mantra commonly recited during a Saraswati puja:

Ya Kundendutusharhardhavala ya Shubhravastravrita ya Veenavaradandamanditkara ya Shwetapadmasana.

Ya brahmachyut sankaraprabhritibhirdevai: Sada vandita sa maa patu saraswati bhagwati nissheshjadyapaha

Shukla Brahmavichar Saar Paramamadya Jagadvyapini Veena-Pustak-Dharinimabhayada Jadyandhakarapaham.

Haste sfatikamalika viddhati padmasane sansthitamtra vande ta parmeshwarin bhagvati buddhiprada shardamtra

