BHADRA KAAL

Bhadra Kaal Explained: Know Why It’s Important To Avoid Tying Rakhi During This Time

Tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kala is believed to bring special inauspicious results. According to mythological stories, Bhadra is the sister of Shani Dev. Goddess Bhadra’s nature is destructive, which is why it is considered appropriate to tie Rakhi outside of Bhadra Kala. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhadra Kaal Explained: Know Why It’s Important To Avoid Tying Rakhi During This Time Image credit: Freepik

Raksha Bandhan, which holds a prominent place among Hindu festivals, will be observed on August 19 this year. It is believed that tying the protective thread strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhadra Kala will last until noon on August 19. During Bhadra Kaal, sisters do not tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, it is important to ensure that the festival is celebrated during an auspicious time. The Panchang consists of five major components: Tithi (date), Vaar (day), Yog (auspicious time), Nakshatra (constellation), and Karan (half of a day). Bhadra is also associated with the Panchang. Tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kala can lead to unfavorable results for the brother-sister relationship. Therefore, the correct timing for tying Rakhi is determined by the Panchang and astrology.

What is Bhadra Kaal?

Bhadra Kaal is a specific time period considered inauspicious according to the Indian Panchang. This time is not suitable for any auspicious activity. The concept of Bhadra Kaal is mentioned in astrology as well. Tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kala is believed to bring special inauspicious results. According to mythological stories, Bhadra is the sister of Shani Dev. Goddess Bhadra’s nature is destructive, which is why it is considered appropriate to tie Rakhi outside of Bhadra Kala. Another popular story suggests that Bhadra Kaal is named after Bhadra, the son of Lord Vishnu, who is the brother of Goddess Parvati. Lord Vishnu’s son Bhadra was appointed as a gatekeeper by Lord Shiva and was instructed to stay away during any auspicious activities. Therefore, no auspicious work is performed during Bhadra Kala.

Auspicious Time for Tying Rakhi

The auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan on August 19 is from 1:30 PM to 9:06 PM. On this day, the period for tying Rakhi will be optimal for about 7 and a half hours.

