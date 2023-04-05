Chaitra Purnima 2023: Is First Purnima Of The New Year On April 5 Or 6? Check Date, Significance And Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Purnima is a significant Hindu festival that falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This day is considered very auspicious and is celebrated in different parts of India with various rituals and customs. It holds special significance in Hinduism as it comes after Yugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri. In North India, it is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is considered a symbol of strength and devotion. Meanwhile, people also worship Lord Satyanarayana, a form of Lord Vishnu, and observe fasting on Purnima day.

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang,

Purnima Tithi Begins: 09:19 am on April 5, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends: 10:04 am on April 6, 2023

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Significance

As per Hindu Calendar, Chaitra Purnima is observed as the first Purnima after the New Year. Devotees further observe fast on Chaitra Purnima and worship Lord Satyanarayana, a form of Lord Vishnu.

In North India, it is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is considered a symbol of strength and devotion. Meanwhile, in South India, it is celebrated as Chitra Pournami and is dedicated to Lord Chitragupta, who is believed to be the keeper of records of all the good and bad deeds of humans.

On this day, people take a holy dip in the river Ganges or other sacred rivers, perform puja and offer prayers to their deities. They also observe fast, distribute food and clothes to the needy, and participate in various cultural activities. It is believed that by performing these rituals, one can attain peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Puja Vidhi

As per Drik Panchang, many communities take a holy dip in Ganga water. Further, many communities observe one day fast on Purnima Tithi according to their ‘Kul Parampara.’ Kul Paramparas are family traditions passed from generation to generation.

Further, offering water to Lord Surya is believed to be auspicious. Many devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to Lord Satyanarayana. Worshipping the moon on Purnima day is very important, as after this devotees break their fast.

On this day people do charity - distribute food, money, and clothes to the poor. Some devotees even organise hawan and Satyanarayan Katha at home with priests.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)