Exclusive Sitting Disease: How To Overcome Health Problems Caused By Sedentary Lifestyle - Check Easy Tips

Are you spending hours at your desk working, studying, or simply being a couch potato? Beware, as these habits can lead to severe health complications that can hamper the quality of your life. Dr Indramani Upadhyay, HOD Physio Department, Healing Tree Hospital, Ghaziabad, says, "Sitting disease, also known as sedentary lifestyle syndrome, is a term used to describe the health risks associated with prolonged periods of sitting. This condition is caused by a lack of physical activity and can lead to a range of health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease."

6 Steps To Overcome Sitting Disease

It's important to overcome sitting disease by incorporating a healthy dose of physical movements. Dr Upadhyay tells us some important ways to over sitting disease:

1) Taking breaks and moving around: One of the most effective ways to overcome sitting disease is to take breaks from sitting and move around. You can set a reminder to take a five-minute break every hour to stand up, stretch, or walk around.

2) Doing some stretching exercises: Take a few minutes to do some stretching exercises during your break. This will help improve your flexibility and reduce muscle stiffness.

3) Using stairs instead of elevators: Try to use stairs instead of elevators. This will help you stay active and improve your cardiovascular health.

4) Incorporating physical activity into your daily routine: You can incorporate physical activity into your daily routine by taking a brisk walk during your lunch break, doing some light exercises while watching TV, or taking up a hobby that involves physical activity such as dancing or swimming.

5) Standing up regularly: Try standing up regularly while working. You can use a standing desk or elevate your computer to eye level to encourage you to stand up.

6) Practicing good posture: Practicing good posture while sitting can help reduce the strain on your back and neck muscles. Make sure to sit up straight, keep your feet flat on the ground, and adjust your chair and desk height to ensure proper alignment. You can also try using a lumbar cushion or a rolled-up towel behind your lower back for additional support.

Overcoming Sitting Disease: Optimise Your Body For A Better Metabolic State

Recently, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee had also addressed the disorder. She took to Instagram to share some easy changes that you can make to incorporate some movement while working. “If you alternate periods of standing with periods of sitting at intervals of 30 minutes or 1 hour, you can actually reverse the problems associated with sitting for too long and optimise your body for a better metabolic state and improved well-being,” she wrote on the social media platform, captioning her video.

Check out the post below:

As Mukerjee's post shows, she advocates standing desks while working, having 'walking meetings' - have meetings while you walk', stretching at your desk or practicing deep breaths.