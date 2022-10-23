Choti Diwali 2022: How many diyas to light on Choti Diwali? Significance of lighting diyas at different locations

Choti Diwali 2022: Diwali celebrations are in full swing, starting with Dhanteras and Choti Diwali. From wearing new clothes to following age-old traditions by lighting diyas everything holds a significant value to Hindus. Lighting diyas on Diwali is considered auspicious and is one of the main Diwali traditions since the Treta yuga when Lord Rama returned home to Ayodhya. Choti Diwali is known as Tamil Deepawali in Tamil Nadu.

Choti Diwali is marked by the worship of the God of Death, Yama. People light 14 diyas, each for a specific reason. Keep reading for all the details.

Choti Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali?

On Choti Diwali lighting 14 diyas are considered auspicious. It is a tradition that everyone must follow. Each Diya holds great importance so you should not miss even one.

- Light the four-faced Diya first near the main door outside the house to ward off untimely and unexpected death.

- The second diya should be lit in front of the mandir inside your house. This brings home good luck for everyone.

- The third diya must be placed in front of Goddess Lakshmi, to seek blessings and prosperity.

- Light the fourth diya near the Tulsi plant, this will bring home peace and happiness.

- The fifth diya must be lighted and placed near the entrance of the house, bringing with it prosperity, luck and happiness.

- Light the sixth diya under a peepal tree (Sacred fig tree) to rid yourself of any financial or health issues.

- The seventh diya must be lit in a local mandir near or inside your locality, to bring positivity.

- The eight diya must be placed near the garbage can to ward off bad luck.

- The ninth diya should be kept outside the washroom to enable the flow of positive energy.

- The tenth diya should be kept on the terrace to seek protection.

- The 11th diya is to be placed on the window sill or near it to bring home good luck.

- The 12th diya must be lit near the stairs to maintain the festive spirit.

- The 13th diya must be kept at the interaction of your house.

- The last, 14th diya must be lit outside the house for the ancestors for a blessed life.

Also Read: Choti Diwali 2022: Date, Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of this day

On Choti Deepawali, lighting diyas at various locations has special significance. Happy Choti Diwali!

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and common mythlogical beliefs. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)