Choti Diwali 2022: Date, Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of this day

Choti Diwali 2022: On the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin, is Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. The demon Narakasura is reported to have been vanquished on this day by Lord Krishna and Satyabhama. It occurs a day before Diwali and on the second day of celebrations. But this year, Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on the same date i.e. Monday, 24 October 2022 because of the solar eclipse that will be observed on 25 October 2022.

The day is known by many names in different parts of the country, including Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, and Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Date (Tithi)

Choti Diwali tithi like other Diwali celebrations will begin on Sunday 23rd Monday and last till 24 October 2022.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Shubh muhurat (time)

The Shubh Muhurat for this year’s Chhoti Diwali celebration begins around 6:03 PM on October 23 and concludes at 5:27 PM on October 24.

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Choti Diwali 2022: Significance

Narakasura, as per Hindu mythology, attacked the celestial and mortal kingdoms. Later, Narakasura was killed after being vanquished in battle by Krishna and Satyabhama.

Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama, and Hanuman are all honoured on this day. Worshipping them is said to assist in making amends for sins and elevating oneself. The gods and goddesses are offered prasad made of sesame seeds, jaggery, rice flakes, ghee, and sugar as well as oil, flowers, sandalwood, coconut, and other ingredients for samagri. On this day, Abhyanga Snan is also very significant because it is thought to be able to prevent Narak Darshan. After taking a bath, worshippers worship Yamaraj, the God of Death, by chanting mantras and immersing black sesame seeds in water.

Choti Diwali 2022: Puja vidhi

- When performing worship on Narak Chaturdashi, one should face northeast.

- During the puja muhurta, place Panchdev, Shri Ganesh, Durga, Shiva, Vishnu, and Suryadev at a chowki (post).

- After that, the Panchdevs are bathed in Ganga water and tilaks made of roli or sandalwood.

- Chant their Aavahan mantras and offer them flowers, incense, and diyas. To all the deities, Janeu, Kalava, clothing, and Naivedya should be offered.

- Recite the mantras and praise of all the gods after that. Aarti should be performed to conclude the worship.

- It is required by law to light the Yama diya on this day after worship. On the outside of the home, a four-faced flour light is kept and lit.

- Additionally, during Choti Deepawali's Pradosh Kaal, lighting a Diya removes misery and poverty from the house.

May this Diwali bring your life immense joy and remove all obstacles from your life.