Coffee Delight: 3 easy Espresso recipes that you can try at home

Winter is officially upon is upon us and this is the perfect time to sip on that piping-hot cup of coffee made to perfection! While coffee aficionados swear by it all through the year, winter is the time when coffee tastes even better, especially in a country like India which is mostly warm throughout the year. One of the most popular coffee types is Espresso, which originated in Italy, and has thereafter been appreciated and embraced by countries all over the world.

Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shots and is the base for many coffee drinks. A good espresso always comes with an unmistakable appearance, intense fragrance, and rich aroma - it's full-bodied and aromatic. Recently on World Espresso Day (November 23), IANS shared some interesting Espresso recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India. Read on:

Roasted Almond Mocha Recipe (Pure vegan)

This espresso-based hot coffee is magical! It's nutty, chocolaty, delicious and must-try coffee. It's pure vegan coffee.

Ingredients:

45ml Espresso shot

15ml Dark Chocolate Syrup

150ml almond milk

Roasted almond flakes for garnish

Whipped Cream to topping

How to make:

Extract freshly brew espresso into your favourite mug.

Add dark chocolate and mix well with espresso.

Steam and froth almond milk and pour it into espresso.

Top it with whipped cream and roasted almond flakes.

Garnish with some more dark chocolate sauce, enjoy!





Cardamom Vanilla Latte Recipe

This Indian chai-inspired espresso coffee is aromatic, easy-to-make hot drink at home using capsule pod espresso with steamed milk.



Ingredients

30ml Espresso shot

150ml milk

15ml vanilla flavour

Small pinch of cardamom

Dash of cinnamon

Whipped cream from garnish (optional)



How to make:

Extract freshly brew espresso into your favourite ceramic cup.

Add a pinch of cardamom and a dash of cinnamon into a cup, mix well with espresso.

Steam and froth milk and pour it into espresso making some latte art.

For more creamier options, top it with whipped cream. Enjoy!

Irish Coffee IB (ice blended) Recipe

While the above two were hot coffee, this is ice blended. But you can try this with alcohol and turn it into the perfect winter recipe.

This is a strong frozen espresso coffee you should try making at home. It can be tried with alcohol.

Ingredients:

60ml Espresso shot

100ml sweetened cream

20ml Irish flavour

1 small Cadbury bar

4-6 ice cubes

Whipped cream for garnish



Directions:

Brew espresso using darker roasts like puro gusto or gusto crema.

In a blender add all the ingredients with fresh espresso and blend it smooth.

Pour it into a glass and garnish with whipped cream. Enjoy!

You can replace the Irish flavour with 30ml of Irish whiskey.

(With inputs from IANS)