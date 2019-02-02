Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - February 2, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

You will become more focused on your professional life and career today. Your focus should be on new initiative or stating new business You may encounter with some situations, where you must invest more money in your present business. You will start overall on a positive note.

Taurus

Just be careful with your health as you may fall sick due to lot of stress. Your enterprise and accounts will be right in place. Your opponents will not be focusing on you and it is appropriate time to just keep accumulating your success.

Gemini

Try to control your inner self to avoid mood swings. It is good to take some time off from everyone and focus on yourself. Love will inspire you to become creative especially for those who are in writing or painting job. Good day to focus on higher self and introspect.

Cancer

Maximise your advantage position that you will find today. You may turn too engrossed with your professional work that your personal relationships will start getting effected. Be careful with people of opposite sex and focus on your task and less on other activities.

Leo

You will need to be more mature in handling continual chain of sudden events occurrences. Your love life will be getting better. Your children will be your source of encouragement. You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments.

Virgo

Your loved ones will be fully supportive of you. Professional life would be slow, and you may incur some monetary loss with your investments. Short travel may be on cards. Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day. Overall a very good day for you.

Libra

Just tread carefully and take careful step in matters regarding to finances. Multiple avenues will open for you. Don't get baffled by it and choose wisely the way that suits you the best. You will be rewarded for your capability.

Scorpio

You would spend a lot of time at work and your family may miss you. You need to take them out for some nice dinner. They have been missing you. There will be tremendous ups and downs in your relationship. Your innovative ideas and creativity will make new paths for you in your career.

Sagittarius

Be vocal and focused on your task. People will listen to you and will look for your direction making it easy to start innovative ideas. Seek some advice from elders and try to spend some time with them. You may need to check your health as it may be in time for some beating if you do not take care of diet.

Capricorn

If you are single, you can meet with your soul mate today. You will gain your partner's trust easily. If you are into a relationship, then you may have to indulge in frequent dialogues and discussions with your partner. Try to avoid any misunderstanding with your partner.

Aquarius

Try to put some halt to secondary expenses. People will be more moody and tired. You will find you are meeting some long-lost friend today. Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. Though emotionally you will be drained and tired.

Pisces

You may find yourself in complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. Your courage and quick wit quality will bring you closer to your goals. Try to control your expenses and curb wasteful expenditure.