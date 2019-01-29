Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - January 29, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your vitality and courage are necessary to take up new challenges. With optimism you will be motivated to apply your creativity in your professional work. A sense of peace and tranquillity will be felt today and keep it that state. You will be blessed with good health. Get involve with group activities as mind relaxation.

Taurus

Keep a check on your emotions. Your relationship with your spouse will reach a sense of maturity and understanding. Your business will be on positive track with lot of new customers and clients supporting you. Use your imaginative power to address work challenges will help improve your career prospects.

Gemini

You will be haunted by pessimist thought and this will impact your work. You should take some advice from elders and seek some direction from them. Avoid long distance travel as it may cost you unnecessary expenditure. Try to drink lot of fluids as you may face some effects of dehydration. You will feel happy and elated as the day progresses.

Cancer’

Your spouse and family will be of great support and for those who are single, you may find a partner. You will see you are blessed with choices of opportunities knocking your door and you will be spoilt for choices. Meditation will help you to remain calm and peaceful today.

Leo

You need to make sure you control your emotions and how you talk to people as it may hurt many. On work, front try to not rub shoulders with your colleagues and be nice to everyone today. Your health is in decent shape and try to keep that way. You may wear a philosopher hat today and will try to give advice to everyone. Try to apply for yourself also as some of those advice for your own good.

Virgo:

You will be feeling confused due to certain problems at home front. The difference in opinion will arise with your siblings or family members and it is best to try and use diplomacy to sort things out. Do not criticize others as it may cause further deteriorate in a relationship. Your creative talent will be sort after and use it properly to make most out of it.

Libra

You will feel left out by your colleagues and loved ones. Take it as a pinch of salt as it is just temporary phase. Everything that seems good will turn out to be worse today. Financial issues will be cause of concern. You shall feel fresh, fit and fine today. Cool confidence will give you necessary energy to tide over the challenges.

Scorpio

You will be profusely passionate about everything today You will enjoy a pleasant sense of achievement today. A perfect day to propose your loved one and express your feelings to your partner. Minor ailments or fatigue are likely. You may have to travel for urgent matter regarding work.

Sagittarius

You will be emotionally sensitive to your family members which will result in improving your relationship with your family members. You will receive some good news on work front and your instincts will be bang on today Follow your heart today as it will guide you to take right decisions and leave you in peaceful state of mind.

Capricorn

Listening to your instinct will get you to new heights in your relationship. Lady luck will favour you with magic wand today. You’re travelling plans are doing to give you best results today. You shall be motivated to take up meditation or any fitness program today..

Aquarius

Your health will need immediate attention and go and do better full health check-up. Do not indulge in extravagance. You will be misunderstood by people today and just take it in right frame of mind. Do not try new things to impress your superiors and stay on low profile till your wait for right time.

Pisces

You will enjoy good health and try to go on some fitness program. You will feel happy and confident and it is time for emotional upliftment. New opportunities will come your way and it is time you take some of them seriously. You will have travel for unavoidable reasons.