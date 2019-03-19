Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you -March 19, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your hormones are out in full force and you will be drawing the attention of people. People of the opposite sex may want to have some romantic outing with you. Your partner may get worried and spend more of your time to calm your partner nerves.

Taurus

You would be able to manage your relationship better and even your opponents will be comfortable with you today. Be careful and cautious when going for new initiative or new investments. You might forget to look in some critical points that might put you in future financial or legal risk. Overall it is a good day but you need to be on your guard.

Gemini

You will look to your elders and they will look for your emotional support. Your loved ones will look up to you for direction in learning higher knowledge. For those who are in artistic fields will have a good flow of money today. Your love life will be passionate and enduring today in evening.

Cancer

Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. People will follow you. You can start a new initiative and you will be surprised to see support from all aspects of life. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now.

Leo

There may be some disharmony in your domestic life. Keep yourself cool. Slight indecision in person’s attitude may result in delay. Your mind will be an emotional rollercoaster. Only you can handle some extremes. Have fun and just go with the flow.

Virgo

You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being close to others - perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment. You may meet some special person who can give you an understanding on the importance of life and goals. Your spiritual nature and parental support will help you a lot today.

Libra

Your social life will bring you joy and recognition. Friends and associates may give advice, which will be beneficial for you. There may be a lot of activity in your love life. Career and ambition may be taken care of tomorrow. After all, home is where your shelter, solace and rest lie. Do not feel guilty.

Scorpio

Your diplomacy and peace approach may also be not enough to handle your opponent’s today. It is better to lie low and avoid any conflicts. Why don’t you take a break and go out for short trip? Spend time with family and loved ones and just enjoy the day.

Sagittarius

Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. You seem to care less about outside approval and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now.

Capricorn

You have an abundance of physical energy and self-confidence right now but wise and careful when you are investing. Don’t be reckless and sign any legal document without full and through study on agreements. Your family will be supportive of you and take care of your needs.

Aquarius

If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well. Your children will be source of joy. Those in love it is interesting time to be with your partner and you may get to know things about your partner that was not known to you before.

Pisces

The atmosphere at the work place of someone special may have to be given a serious hearing. Keep your patience and the more compassionate you are, sweeter will be your love

life. Control your ego and self-esteem as you need mental balance to handle lot of challenging task as the day progresses.