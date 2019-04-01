Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Keep seeking guidance from elders will always be good. With a series of parties in the bag, you would have met some exciting and influential people. There are times when you want to fight it out, but it is good to conserve your energy and do not expand on all wasteful

Taurus

Matters related to life is short and make the best out of it. Your focus on spiritual matters will continue but you will also like to share your experience with many others. This is time you want to travel far and wide and learn many new things.

Gemini

You need to try and ensure your focus on your objective is still in place. There will a lot of events happening and you need to take them positively. Just try to be focused on key matters and do not waste your energy on trivial matters. Overall the good days will continue.

Cancer

The perception that you are still fun-loving and not serious in your work will follow for time being. You will be continually making a strong impression at your workplace and people will look up to you for your leadership skills.

Leo

Your love life will be an an interesting phase and by now you should have won the heart of your partner and if not make sure you win your partner heart first for those who is looking for a change in job or position etc, you can keep looking for it and you may find good things will happen soon.

Virgo

Your family members are your strength and keep focusing on them and give them enough time. You can spend your money for all you want but you will be losing a lot of money if you don’t invest carefully. It is time to make sensible decisions.

Libra

Your partner will be supportive of you and it is time to focus on your objective as your partner has given you space to achieve your objective. It is now the time to use personal contacts in use for the greater good.

Scorpio

Your focus to fulfillment of your needs and wants will make you work tirelessly. Just relax and chill and take a break. Overall an interesting day but again if you prefer to lie low and take it easy is also a good option. Your methodical approach and planning to achieve your objective are on full throttle and make the best use of the appropriate time that is surrounding you now.

Sagittarius

You may in for a short trip for work related matters and there is every chance that you may end up in romantic liaisons. Try to start something new or good social cause initiative for greater good. Wear philosopher hat and you will pass of as one with ease.

Capricorn

People will seek your advice and want to learn from you but how many will follow your advice is still a question mark. Nevertheless, your quest to impart knowledge and make a difference will not waver. Be wary of the opposite sex and your magnetic personality will draw them towards you.

Aquarius

This is best asset you and investing your time and energy will reward you in long run. Gambling and big speculation in risky investments is not your forte and not at all favourable to you. Keep a low profile at your work place and do not get unduly agitated.

Pisces

You will be tested in all directions, but it is good to be calm and relaxed. If you find your mental space in continual state of agitation, it is good to take a break for few days. Spend time with your children and loved ones.