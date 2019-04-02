Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 2, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You may witness sudden changes in your profession and personal front. You will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in many areas of your life. Your partner will be supportive of you. Enjoyable time to relax and analyze your next steps.

Taurus

There will be a new glow in all matters concerning your progress in life. Things that frightened you in the past will cease to do so any more. Overall you have good mental peace. Enjoy it while it last and be grounded.

Gemini

Do not be overconfident or over critical about any matter. You have the chance to meet some influential people today. Your actions and interactions both at work front and home will be productive. You will win the trust of the opposite sex and use the advantage in a constructive manner.

Cancer

Life will flow easily but not without obstacles, so have patience. Come to your own strategy now as you will surely be helped by the stars. You will have ample scope to address your potential and will emerge as a clear-headed individual. However, you need to be careful and watch every step cautiously before proceeding.

Leo

You may feel that the stars are not helpful, and you are not able to realize your potential and communicate with success with the world at large. Meditate and be calm and do not become an emotional wreck. Good days are soon to come You will appear optimistic and amiable to all around you.

Virgo

Family members may demand too much, and you may have to maintain a good balance in this sphere for the sake of peace and harmony. If thoughts revolve around changes do not try and fan them right now, give some time. Sometimes procrastinating may be good.

Libra

You will feel insecure and emotionally drained today. Just take it easy as such emotions are temporary. You should maintain routine and keep your eyes and ears open and attentive You will enjoy good

physical stamina You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing.

Scorpio

There will be a happy feeling all through the day. Matters related to your personal life will have a sense of urgency attached to them. The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities. New friends and team activities are well favoured.

Sagittarius

Your partner or associate may suddenly take a wrong turn and create confusions, be careful. Keep a low profile. You will enjoy confidence and an amiable atmosphere will boost your activities. Make the best use of it to advance your career on professional front and improve your life style on your personal front.

Capricorn

Destiny is with you and there will be a peculiar sense of optimism within you Get ready and pack your luggage as you may end up in pleasure trip. It is appropriate time to buy a new vehicle. Appropriate time to propose to your loved ones

Aquarius

Primarily, profession and money and secondarily, occult and spiritualism. Take it as it comes and treat all problems as challenges to overcome. You will succeed in your goals today and be victorious over your opponents.

Pisces

You will enjoy a favourable day; there will be ample scope to address your potential. Your time frame is favourable where relationships are concerned. So, you must try to set right what has gone sour in the recent past