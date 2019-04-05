Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 5, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today you will feel top of the world. You will be appreciated by your friends and colleagues alike. People will like to follow you as they will confident in your leadership. Your elders will be supportive of you and will mediate any misunderstanding on the family front. Be careful with your health especially matter pertaining to neck and shoulders.

Taurus

At professional front, you be careful on your investment related matter. You should be making some headway in financial matters and be careful while signing some legal documents.

You may find the home front environment as good as you are expecting, and your family members are fully supportive of you.

Gemini

You will be busy wooing your partner with whom you will have love hate relationship. Try to calm your nerves as you are working like work horse for the past few days and you may fall sick out of exhaustion. There may be a wrong impression in your mind that you are being ignored on the social front.

Cancer

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. You will be obsessed in starting some initiative and it is a good space to be in. You will be moody and will not rest for yearn for earning more money. You will find your luck in favour of you.

Leo

Your strength is your hard work and intellect and not on luck. Focus on your strengths to become successful. You may have a chance to meet someone special today but overall it is a day to lie low. Overall a good day.

Virgo

An appreciation you receive today at social front and it may even be from your opponents.

You may look forward for a chance of romance in the evening. Correct decision to be taken at career front, which will help you forge ahead confidently.

Libra

At work front your suggestion will be taken with caution and it is fine and be not upset over it. Just that people around you want to be sure of your capabilities. It is a good space to be in as you can take that people are interested to work with you. Be careful when investing in real estates and other money instruments.

Scorpio

This will be a busy day and you may miss a social event today. Overall you will find things are going bit tough and you want to keep yourself busy. You should instead focus on taking rest and slow down your activities. Be open to suggestions, as they may contribute much in your current venture. Try to be less self-critical and at the same time be less critical of others.

Sagittarius

This is an appropriate time to indulge in shopping or pamper yourself and to spend time with the people who love and appreciate you the most. The elders may come in support of you and settle or advise in addressing some long pending matters. A day travel will be there, must rush to the place immediately.

Capricorn

You may attend a social gathering and may become centre of attention. Try to take decisions based on facts and not on speculation and gut feel. You should enjoy success if you approach any problem careful and after thorough analysis.

Aquarius

You need to improve your communication skills so that you can make people understand you in a straightforward way. Avoid flirting in the office, as it may affect your professional growth. You will gain more credibility if you begin a social initiative.

Pisces

You are receptive to beauty and want to be surrounded with harmony, beauty, and kindness but you will find lot of challenges and sudden events happening. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy today.