It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 6, 2019

Aries

Control your anger and see that you do not offend many of your friends and foes today. Try to use diplomacy which is a tough ask for you. Show your leadership skills and focus on bigger picture. There is bigger task to achieve instead of tangling in meaningless squabbles.

Taurus

Your family needs some support and it is good time to give your attention to them so you can gain their trust again. Your mind is spiritually inclined, and it is good to meditate and know yourself . Your confidence is high, and you can accomplish anything that is before you.

Gemini

This is a time during which things will come to you easily. Friends and a social life are in order--an easy and untroubled life can be enjoyed. It is better to take rest or lie low and get away from the day to day activities of life.

Cancer

You will be leading a new initiative today. Make sure your initiatives are meaningful and beneficial for larger good of society. Don't be too quick to sign a money agreement. You will want to enjoy yourself with friends or family later this evening.

Leo

Speculation in risky investments will be on cards. Just do proper due diligence before blindly investing in risky investments. This is also a time when you may marry or take on a new role in the community or with other people.. Just take care of your health as you will be working overtime.

Virgo

Now is the time to make that outward push to increase your income. This is the best day; there is more ambition in you than there has been of late. You will plan to start many new initiatives and you will find working on these simultaneously

Libra

You may find yourself plotting a path to the most beneficial and profitable business plan with team of influential people today. At home this evening, you may be more passive, taking some time to rebuild your energies.

Scorpio

This is a time of good fortune when things open in a very natural way. Your elders especially your father can be your guiding force. Opportunities flourish and you may find yourself wanting and able to do almost everything. Change of place or long trip is on cards.

Sagittarius

You and everyone you know seem to be emotionally tired and it is good to introduce a sense of humour to cheer up everyone. The day will be really challenging, and all the events will go awry. You will find lot of losses on all fronts and that should not distract you. Keep your passion in check and move strongly.

Capricorn

Working overtime is the theme of this day and you will still find things are not moving in your direction. These challenges will be short while and will pass over. If you cannot fight it out, take a break and chill and relax. Good times are soon to come.

Aquarius

This is the best time you must make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. Your opponents will also work with you today and recognition is inevitable. You will feel charged and motivated and find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs.

Pisces

Your career could assume a more solid structure today. You may find yourself wanting and able to do almost everything. Your organizational abilities and sense of responsibility will be what guides you and proves successful. A time of good fortune opens for you.