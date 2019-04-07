Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries-

You will see lot of events happening and you are not in control of these events. You will try to master and take control of the events and find that you cannot win over them. Take a back seat and figure out the critical and important events and then focus on that to achieve desired results. Some of the decisions may not be in favour of your loved ones and that is the price you need to pay today.

Taurus-

Some events are beyond your control and you will witness a roller coaster ride. It is good to meditate and focus on keeping mind still. Guidance from your spiritual knowledge gained from your mentors and elders will come in handy today. You may find new source of income. Chances of having relaxed and pleasurable outing and dinner with your family is on cards.

Gemini

You will receive lot of support from your loved ones and family. You may make important decisions because of the support from your influential partner. Party and entertainment are on cards and keep a watch on both diet and your expenses.

Cancer

You may fall in love or find new relationships today. For those in career, will feel that they are on auto pilot mode. You may find new business opportunities. Romantic outing is on cards. Overall a fruitful day is on cards.

Leo

Be focused on your dreams and aim high. You may feel you are being cheated and will try to act on those who you think are obstructing your path. Relax and give yourself a break. Diplomacy will win bigger battles than sheer brute force and why use force when people are already aware of your strengths and avoid confronting you head-on.

Virgo-

You will focus on areas of wealth creating and will be mentally charged to look for opportunities. Just word of caution and avoid risky and dangerous investments or investments that are not having clear information.

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex.

Libra

Your strength in diplomacy will shine even better. People will be surprised that your courage and diplomacy are combined, and you will challenge new order. Be strong and focus on your positivity. Try to be prudent in your expenses as you may need money soon to start a new initiative.

Scorpio

Your family members will be concerned at your work rate and may try to disrupt your work to ensure you are rested proper. It is out of good concern and please understand their concerns and give them due respect. Try to be romantic once a while. Your partner has been yearning for your smiles. Impress your partner by taking out on a romantic date.

Sagittarius

Your day will be hectic, and you will be finding shortage of time. Your energy and directness traits will be under test today. People will be surprised at your energy level. You will be focused on inner self and need to give priority to external work front.

Capricorn

Those in management will find it easy to give commands and dominate. You may end up in successful negotiations and start a new business. For those who are working, your superiors will be impressed with your efforts. It is good to allow your partner hog limelight sometimes as the benefits are far reaching.

Aquarius

Your hard work and patience on your specific task may finally see its successful closure. You will feel your gamble may have paid off. Be generous and allow your partner to dominate you today. You will be in philosophical mood today and will be lost in deep thoughts.

Pisces

People may not understand your current state especially your near and dear ones. Focus on them and reassure them that all is fine with you. Those in teaching will find rewarding. You may be in for romantic liaisons. Travel is on cards and better not be for romantic liaisons. Overall a good day to be in.