Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — December 29, 2019

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re in the middle of a major transition today. Something unexpected is going to come your way for which you are going to need a lot of physical energy. Prepare yourself for what is about to come your way as this will require a lot of attention from your side. Lay low in the first half of the day so you’re all charged up.

Taurus

It’s going to be extremely easy for you to get caught up in other people’s conflict today. Try to stay away from other people’s business, and stick to yours. In the professional sphere, things are going to go extremely well for you. The good thing is that you’re focused on your career. Don’t drift your attention away from today’s to-do list.

Gemini

This is a great time to reach into the past and pick up something you left off due to lack of time and resources. Today you will have all the time and resources you need to finish what you left off a while back. There might have been different reasons as to why you left things off, but don’t worry, it’s all going to fit in eventually.

Cancer

It’s a great time for you. You can reach all your goals, be it professional or personal. The only thing you have to do is clear all miscommunications that are coming your way. Make sure everyone understands what you’re talking about, and your words and actions aren’t taken in a wrong way. Other than that, it’s a great day for you to accomplish whatever you set your mind to.

Leo

You have a lot of energy today, however, you feel like there’s something stopping you from doing things. This could be your jumbled up state of mind and lack of confidence in making decisions. You might feel scattered here and there during the day. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself because of this though, things will fall into place for you when they need to.

Virgo

No one likes rejection, but your positive attitude helps you take a certain rejection in a well mannered way. Seeing this, people are going to be impressed by you and you’re going to receive unexpected opportunities that are going to take you ahead in life, even more than you can imagine. So don’t worry about rejection Virgo, things will always turn out fine.

Libra

Communication is key today. You might feel like no one understands you, but that’s only because you aren’t being open with them. Assuming people understand what you mean is a bad practice. Today,

make sure you communicate well with your peers and make them understand what you really want from the day.

Scorpio

You might feel chained to your current routine today and you might crave change. Don’t forget that doors are always going to be open and you can jump into something new anytime you want. Take a few risks and see what you’re really into at the moment. If you’re not content with what you’re doing currently then there’s no harm in moving on and picking up something new, as long as it makes you happy.

Sagittarius

Your physical energy is high, however, your mental energy might be running low today. You’ll feel pretty drained out mentally. Instead of just lazing around and feeling horribly, try going for a run or exercising so your mind can also freshen up and you can get ready for what tomorrow holds for you.

Capricorn

Don’t manipulate any situation to work your way today. Things are meant to go your way if you don’t tamper with them. Go with the flow and let things happen how they have to. You’re destined for success, but sometimes you tend to meddle in between.

Aquarius

You might end up in some arguments with family members. Your thoughts might not match, and that’s okay. Sometimes people have different opinions, that doesn’t mean someone is right or wrong. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion as well.

Pisces

Today, go ahead and ask someone for the help you need. People like it when you seek them out and it also builds relationships which you might need sometime in the future. So make sure you don’t let your ego take over your mind and allow others to help you today.