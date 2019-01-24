Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — January 24, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Everyone surrounding you wants to be with you and it is wonderful place to be in. You will be very busy today and has too many events in your plate You will be tired and lethargic by end of the today. Just go for a short break and feel re-energized.

Taurus

Take a step back and check if you are not losing the plot. beyond your control. You will seek answers for various events of life through occult or mystic sciences. You may be in for a surprise from your younger siblings. You are poised for a great activity and start planning for it from now on. Overall a mixed day with lot of activities

Gemini

You may feel you have done enough hunting and want to take rest and enjoy the fruits of labour. Your friends and family will ask for more time with you. Stop a while and think of the activities that needs to be focused first. It is not a bad state of mind to be in.

Cancer

Time to spend some quality time with your loved ones. It is time to introspect and reflect about your strengths and set new goals in life. You need to work cautiously and thread carefully on all your major initiatives. Success is just around the corner for all the efforts you have put in and do not let it go out of your hands for some hasty decisions.

Leo

You will feel satisfied that your idea is getting acknowledged. Keep open to fresh and innovative ideas. Be nice and gentle to your loved ones as they are pillars of support in challenging times You may be drained by the end of the day and you may just want to go and curl yourself and rest. Pack your bag for a short trip. Overall a stressful but eventual day for you.

Virgo

You will be bogged down with lot of mundane tasks. It is time to find an objective and look to pursue those objectives. You care more passionate and respond instinctively and emotionally to whatever happens to you today. You should go out for drink or spend some nice and romantic outing with your loved ones in evening to de-stress yourself.

Libra

Feel good as you will be attracting people of opposite sex. You may have some romantic outing and enjoy some intimate moments. You may be centre of attention in the party or gathering you attend today.

Scorpio

Start a new initiative or you can invest in real estate business or stocks with careful consideration to achieve financial success. Keep open to fresh and innovative ideas and it may be handy while communicating with influential people today.

Sagittarius

You will be optimistic and have a positive outlook today. You want to start some initiative and make sure you be part of it till the initiative is completed. Get ready for family event and you will most likely be the centre of attention.

Capricorn

Parties, amusement and interaction at highest circle are in cards for you today. Take advantage of any unusual offers or opportunities. You have been grounded and conservative for a while and today is a day where you can take some risk.

Aquarius

You will win over your opponents and you will find success coming easy today. You may win hearts of the opposite sex. The day will start on a positive note. Your friends and family will be supportive of you. Success and results will come naturally today to you and you should take this opportunity to start a new initiative. Overall you need to focus on yourself today.

Pisces

A short break sometimes a good and helps to get energized. It is better if you are having some wonderful time off with your loved ones. Success and results are part and parcel of life and today you want to maximise all the opportunities presented to you.