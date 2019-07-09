Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 09, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Whatever you’re planning career wise, put it on pause. Finish up the minor tasks, but don’t take anything major at your job today. Your mind isn’t in your work and it’s not advisable for you to delve into the important things today. Instead, focus on the things you feel you’re interested in and try to get your mind away from work.

Taurus

Your work demands your focus right now. Things on the work front might seem really tiring, but no one except you can get these things done. Remember that your work is exceptional and people are counting on you today. Make sure you get all your work done, and focus on petty details. The sharper your work is, the more appreciation you’ll receive.

Gemini

You might be the boss in your workplace, but that doesn’t mean you have to behave that way. You need to befriend those who work under you. Understand that if they have a greater comfort level with you, then work will be done better. Don’t show people who is boss. Instead, be by their side and make them feel there’s no hierarchy.

Cancer

Taking charge isn’t your strongest suit, but you’re going to be offered a position at work where you’ll be the head of your department. This might scare you, but it’s a good thing as it is going to offer you immense personal growth. Don’t let a

designation scare you away from work. You don’t have to change as a person, it’s just a designation.

Leo

Are you feeling like you’re running and getting nowhere? As if you’re working but getting no results? Don’t worry Leo, things take time and so will this. Just because results aren’t visible to you yet doesn’t mean they don’t exist. They might take some time to surface, but they’re there. So don’t sweat it too much. Your will definitely be appreciated.

Virgo

You might be having doubts on yourself today, but those doubts are baseless. You’re succeeding at what you’re doing and the people around you love and appreciate you more than you’re aware of. You need to stop finding validation in everything you do. Don’t worry, your work is being seen and you’re doing good. Just have some confidence in yourself.

Libra

You’re in full on work mode but in a fun way. Your positivity and enthusiasm is infectious and people around you are catching onto you. Even though you might not be the boss of anyone, people are going to follow what you say more than any superior. So make sure you make the right decisions and give them the right advice.

Scorpio

Teamwork is key today, and you’re the one who is going to have to lead your team. Fair warning, people in your team might be from very different backgrounds so you’re going to have to take care of it all yourself. Make sure your mates get along with each other or it might hinder your work. Take the lead Scorpio, it’s what you were made for.

Sagittarius

If you have the opportunity to volunteer for something at work, then put a foot forward and get into it. Sometimes doing things out of the good in your heart might turn out to be beneficial for you. Your superiors will see your skills which they don’t usually get to see and this might result in a promotion for you.

Capricorn

Your mind is occupied with ideas and solutions for all areas in your workplace. You have experience in all areas as well, and you’re striving for your boss to notice this. However, someone at work might stop your progress all together and this will affect what people think of you. Make sure you know who this person is and try putting your best foot forward, making sure you get credit for whatever you do.

Aquarius

You’re going to be attracting a lot of drama at work today. Try to stay out of sticky situations and just focus on what you started working there for. Don’t meddle in other people’s businesses as this will get you into loads of trouble with everyone. It’s best to stick to what you know with whom you know and not venture out to grasp something new.

Pisces

Your introverted attitude is going to work in your favour today. The discipline you conduct yourself with is going to be shown in the best way possible and your superiors might even think of giving you a promotion. Make sure you stick to your disciplined side and follow the code of conduct right.