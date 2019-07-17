Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — July 17, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’ve done a lot of good deeds and karma is definitely on your side. However, you can’t wait around for the universe to get things done for you. The universe works slowly but if you want results, you have to put in the work yourself. If you think you’re just going to do good deeds and wait for things to come to you, then you’re wrong. Time to gear up and get to work again.

Taurus

You might have an old friend pop up into your life again. Don’t worry, this is going to be a good thing. Someone you’ve had trouble with in the past is going to come and resolve things with you. Don’t hold a grudge. Accept this person back into your life, this might just be a good thing for you. You need a friend anyway, so why not rekindle some old friendships.

Gemini

You might get into a few misunderstandings with people today. However, don’t worry too much. Just explain yourself clearly so people don’t twist your words. And try to understand others as well. They will understand you, but for a smooth relationship, you need to understand them as well. It works both ways to cancel out misunderstandings.

Cancer

Good energy, good luck and everything good is coming your way today. You’re going to see the positive side to everything today. People might try to hinder your positivity with their crude comments, but don’t let them bother you and your outlook on life today. Stay focused, meditate and generate your positivity everywhere.

Leo

Healthy competition is going to turn out to be a huge motivation for you today. You’ll find yourself competing for the top spot and that will get you to be more productive than you’ve been in a while. Don’t get too carried away by this though, as it might get to your head and the healthy competition might turn into something else completely.

Virgo

Are you focusing on other people more than yourself? It’s time to stop that. Let others focus on their ups and downs themselves, and you focus on yours. It’s best to stay out of other people’s world and keep yours to yourself too. Focus on your goals, and what you want. If you don’t spend time on yourself, then you’ll never end up getting what you want.

Libra

It’s a good day to tackle organisational tasks. If you’re planning an event or a trip, then today is the best day to do it. Your mind is clear and your planning skills are on their best. Your friends and family also trust you in organising everything properly. So do all your plan based tasks today and get them out of the way.

Scorpio

Add a little mystery to your life. Pick up something you’re curious about and start doing some research. Living a monotonous life can be boring for you and it’s time to switch things up a bit. Exploring your curiosity will also get you inspired for future tasks that you’ve planned but haven’t been able to execute yet.

Sagittarius

If you listen to what other people have to say, you’ll realise that there are a lot of changes you need to make in your life. But, that wouldn’t be the way you want to lead your life. Don’t take advice from others, especially when it comes to making decisions. Decide what you want to do. It’s your life and you need to take the lead.

Capricorn

A major change is going to take place in your life today. This will only turn out to be a good thing if you accept it and work around it. Change is good, and we know you love your routine but sometimes you have to switch things up a little. Take this as an opportunity to get into something new which will expand your skills and give you the upper hand in things.

Aquarius

Your bank account is telling you to settle down. You’ve been spending a little too much lately, and this isn’t good for you or your wallet. Saving is a good habit, and you should start doing that for a rainy day. You don’t want to be left stranded with anything in the end.

Pisces

Nostalgia is going to take you away today. You’ll find yourself reminiscing and looking at old photos. This might also get you emotional and you’ll find yourself missing old times. Call up a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while to feel better. Share your emotions with them and remind them of the good times you’ve had.