Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 2, 2019

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you’re looking to hide behind someone or take a break, then sadly today isn’t the day that you’re going to get time to do that. You’re going to be surrounded by people who constantly want your attention, so slipping away for some alone time isn’t going to be possible. Don’t worry though, it’s a good day to have people around you. You can pick up loads of ideas from them.

Taurus

You need to prioritise your tasks today Taurus. See what’s most important to you and take up your tasks for the day according to that. Make sure you’re looking for your best interest first so that you can reach your goals. Take care of yourself and make sure you’re doing everything in your power to do things that mean the most to you.

Gemini

Someone from your past is going to come back in your life and bring something good along. You might think that you don’t need this person, but in reality, you need them more than ever. Keep an open mind and accept this person back into your life. Forget the past and move on. The future holds a lot of better things for you.

Cancer

The past is the past and it’s not going to come and haunt you anytime soon, so what’s stopping you from diving into something new? Stop delving on what happened and what could have been, and start focusing on what’s next for you. Staying in the past hasn’t ever proven to be beneficial so it’s best you let bygones be bygones.

Leo

The battle that is going on inside of you right now might seem tough and your mind might not be at peace, but don’t worry Leo. Today you’re going to find an inner voice that is going to help you sort out all the confusion going inside of you. If you’ve been struggling to pick between two or more choices, then today things will be laid out clearly in front of you and you will be able to make your decision.

Virgo

It’s a great day to follow your intuition. If you feel strongly about something today, make sure to follow it because whatever decisions you make today is going to be good for you. If someone is seeking advice from you, then today is the best day possible to offer great advice as your predictions and intuition is going to be at its peak today.

Libra

You’ve mastered a lot of challenges lately. You think people haven’t noticed this, but you’re wrong. Just because people are not praising you to your face doesn’t mean your work and progress isn’t appreciated. If you’re feeling demotivated regarding this then remember that your work isn’t going unnoticed. People are just admiring you in silence, and sometimes that’s the best for you.

Scorpio

All your energy is starting to fade a little. This is a good and a bad thing. Bad because you obviously have a lot to do and you need a lot of energy for that. However, you’ve been doing too much and you need to take a pause. Your low energy is giving you signs that you should get some rest and not stress out too much. Listen to this energy Scorpio, and get some rest.

Sagittarius

Confidence is going to come to you like a natural trait today. It’s a good day to figure out new things and take up new hobbies. You have all the confidence in the world to do things you wouldn’t usually do. Take advantage of this and have fun. It’s going to be a good day for you in all aspects. Waiting for an opportunity? Today is the time to pick that opportunity.

Capricorn

If you’ve been planning a vacation or a trip, then today is the best day to go ahead with it and finalise all your planning. Your organisational skills are at its peak today, and your finances are looking good too. Book your spot and go have some fun. You know you deserve it. Don’t leave this for tomorrow as you might convince yourself not to do it, but you need this.

Aquarius

You might be feeling a little blue today. The best thing to do is seek out a friend and help them out if they need any help. Or, put yourself in service of someone else. Take your mind off of what is distracting you and put your energy and thoughts in something else. If you focus on your bad mood, then it’s only going to get worse, so make sure you do everything in your power to keep yourself busy.

Pisces

Helping others will make you feel accomplished today. You’ve been wanting to feel worthy and needed for a while now and today you’ll get that sense of content you’ve been searching for. Make time to help others around you and offer your services around. Your skills could be put to use better than you think, and they’ll be appreciated too.