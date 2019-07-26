Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 26, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re more organized than anyone ever thought you’d be. This is working out in your favour. Things are harmonious in both your job and your personal life. Drive your energy in your work right now as you have a lot of it. Take advantage of all the good feelings and luck coming your way.

Taurus

Change is vital, and today is a good day for change. If you feel like everything is going one way, and you’re not happy with it, it’s going to change today. Your mind is going to work in different ways and a lot of new ideas are going to pop up for you. The best thing for you to do is to accept this change and work around it.

Gemini

Your colleagues might not want to submit to your ideas today. Don’t let irritability take over you in this situation. Instead of feeling frustrated, believe in your idea and share it in a detailed way with your colleagues and they’ll be sure to understand your side of things.

Cancer

Keep your emotions in check today. We know that you feel everything deeply, but remember that sometimes you have to think with your head and not your heart. Think twice before doing anything today. In fact, make sure you think only with your brain and keep your heart aside for the day.

Leo

Your brain is sparking up a lot of new ideas, but slow down Leo. You might not have the resources to do everything that is popping up in your head. You’re smart enough to know that if you don’t have the resources to work for something, then it’s best not to do it at all. So don’t get carried away with all the ideas bursting through your head.

Virgo

Live in the moment today. You plan everything and even though that is good, sometimes being a little impulsive is needed too. Don’t think before doing things today, just do them. This will open up your mind to new things and you might even find something that you’ll end up loving and picking up a new hobby, or even a profession.

Libra

Snap out of your head now. You’ve had enough alone time to figure things out. It’s now time for you to go out and socialise. Your bed is definitely comfortable, but you can’t be stuck there forever. So make sure you spend some time with friends today, and step out of your house. Explore a new place if possible. But, don’t sit at home.

Scorpio

If you’re worried about being vulnerable in front of others, don’t be. People already know you’re a strong being. They know what you’ve been through and have seen you handle all situations with grace. So if you’re feeling down, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and share those thoughts with someone you trust.

Sagittarius

The advice that you receive today is something that you’re going to end up carrying with you forever. Keep this advice in your mind, and don’t brush it off like you usually do. Sometimes others can understand our problems better than we can, and the solutions they offer can be of great help. Accept this help and you’ll see your problems disappearing.

Capricorn

Someone has got their eye on you, and you’re too blind to notice. This person has certain feelings for you that they’re not able to say due to their own personal reasons. Find your place and push the words out of this person, and you’ll have a blossoming relationship.

Aquarius

Don’t hesitate to speak up for yourself today. You might find yourself being mislead and misunderstood by others. But if you keep quiet and don’t take action against it, then you’re going to be treated unfairly all day. So speak up for what you believe in and defend yourself if you’re being wronged.

Pisces

Break away from the crowd and create your own path. You don’t always have to do what others are doing. Instead, it’s better for you to stand out and do what you want to do. People will take this as an act of independence and you’ll be respected amongst your loved ones.