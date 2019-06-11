Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - June 11, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Be careful about what you say to others today. Your tongue is going to be sharper than ever and people might get hurt over your words. If you have something to say, then make sure you say it in an easy way and let your friends and family down easy. Not everyone thinks like you and that’s okay. You just need to accept that others might have different opinions than you.

Taurus

Switch things up in your house/living space. You’ve been living in the same space for a long time and everyone needs change. Move a bit of furniture, or if it fits in your budget then buy new furniture. Create some space in your living place and this will help you breathe better in your own surroundings. Stuffy rooms aren’t the best for you.

Gemini

Don’t base your opinions on assumptions Gemini. You have a tendency of believing the first thing that you hear. Not everyone might be telling you the truth. Don’t judge others on what you hear. Make sure you confront people before making decisions about ending your relationships with them. Get your facts straight and clear.

Cancer

If you’re feeling extremely emotional today, it’s okay. Don’t stress too much over this. All you need to do is focus on the tasks that have been given to you. Find someone you can rely on to talk to about how you’re feeling today. Things might be a bit rocky in the first half of the day, but your second half will go smoothly.

Leo

You might be accused with something you didn’t do. Stand your ground and prove yourself to the people who are suspecting you. You know you haven’t done anything wrong, so there’s no need to take the fall for anyone. Make sure you clear your name by being honest about situations around you.

Virgo

You’re going to be noticing a lot of faults in others today. It’s best to keep your opinions to yourself in this case. People might take your constructive criticism as a bad thing, and might not respect it. Instead of telling people what you’re really thinking, just keep a zipper on your mouth today. Wait for tomorrow before you start throwing your views everywhere.

Libra

Intense emotional instability is coming your way today Libra. You might be looking at things in a different perspective and it might not be doing the best to you. The best thing to do right now is to focus on the things that you’ve already been doing and not start something new. New things might make you feel even more emotional than you already are.

Scorpio

You might be under the impression that things aren’t going to work out for you. However, you’re wrong. Things might be going slowly at the moment, but they’re going to be successful for you in both your professional and personal life. Slow and steady wins the race. Don’t rush to fix things because nothing is wrong in the first place.

Sagittarius

Act practically today Sag. You usually think with your heart and see the best in people. However, today is the day to look at people more carefully. Don’t just assume people have the best intent for you and your work. People are going to be out to get you due to your loving nature and being loved by people around you. Make sure you pick people around you carefully.

Capricorn

You might be facing a difficult position in the workplace today. Someone might be trying to take over your position. Don’t get overwhelmed by this. Your skills and knowledge about your subject is going to win any day. Let the opposition put their case, and then play your cards right and show them what you’re really made of.

Aquarius

Today things are going to play out exactly how you want them to. It’s a happy day for you and the people around you. You’re going to be loved and you might also be the center of attention, which you enjoy a lot. Have fun, relax and enjoy all the attention. Things are good today and they will remain that way.

Pisces

You might be changing your plans from what you had originally thought to do today. Don’t let this intimidate you. Instead, go ahead and take this new plan to higher heights. This might be your actual calling and could be something you love to do. Keep your spirits up high and don’t give up hope.