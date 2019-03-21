Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 21, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your enterprise and accounts will be right in place. You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments. Your opponents will not be focusing on you and it is a good time to just keep accumulating your success. Maximise your advantage position.

Taurus

You will become more focused on your professional life and career today. Your love life will be getting better. Your children will be your source of encouragement. You will overall start on a positive note.

Gemini

You may encounter some situations, where you must invest more money in your present business. You will need to be more mature in handling continual chain of sudden events occurrences. Be careful with people of opposite sex and focus on your task and less on other activities.

Cancer

You may turn too engrossed with your personal relationships, that you may also lose some potential changes in your professional life. Your focus should be on a new initiative or starting a new business. Just be careful with your health as you may fall sick due to a lot of stress.

Leo

You would spend a lot of time at work and your family may miss you. You need to take them out for some nice dinner. Be vocal and focused on your task. People will listen to you and will look for your direction making it easy to start new ideas.

Virgo

Love will inspire you to become creative especially for those who are in writing or painting job. You will find you are meeting some long-lost friend today. Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day. Try to put some halt to secondary expenses.

Libra

Your new ideas and creativity will make new paths for you in your career. Seek some advice from elders and try to spend some time with them. They have been missing you. Good day to focus on higher self and introspect.

Scorpio

People will be more moody and tired. It is good to take some time off from everyone and focus on yourself. Try to control your expenses and curb wasteful expenditure. There will be tremendous ups and downs in your relationship. Try to control your inner self to avoid mood swings.

Sagittarius

Professional life would be slow and you may incur some financial loss with your investments. Just tread carefully and take careful steps in matters regarding finances. Short travel may be on cards.

Capricorn

Multiple avenues will open for you. Don't get baffled by it and choose wisely the way that suits you the best. You will be rewarded for your capability. Your loved ones will be fully supportive of you. Overall a very good day for you.

Aquarius

Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. Though emotionally you will be drained and tired. If you are into a relationship, then you may have to indulge in frequent dialogues and discussions with your partner. Try to avoid any misunderstanding with your partner.

Pisces

You may find yourself in a complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. Your courage and quick wit quality will bring you closer to your goals. If you are single, you can meet with your soul mate today. You will gain your partner's trust easily.