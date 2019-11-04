Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 4, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your social event will help you in reconnecting with people from your past. This might bring up some old conversations and will turn into being a career opportunity for you. However, make sure you decide who to be around and who not to be around very carefully.

Taurus

The things you usually depend on might leave you for a while today. This could either be someone close to you, the internet, or your phone. Instead of panicking, try to enjoy the day by being away from your essentials. It’s good to take a break and focus on other things rather than your daily tasks.

Gemini

Love seems to be in the air for you today with someone very unexpected. You might have not found yourself attracted to this person before, but things are looking different today. You’ll find yourself intellectually connecting with them and soon you’ll be head over heels. And they are going to feel the same way - so good luck!

Cancer

Put your thoughts and ideas into action today. You have a broad mind and loads of imagination - but you don’t put it to work. Today is the day to gather your thoughts and ideas and put them all in action for progress in both your career and your personal life. A bold move is the best way to go today.

Leo

A surprise is related to your family is on its way to you. You will receive good news regarding close ones - and this will bring happiness to your day. Make the most of the day and enjoy the good news. Make sure you eat something sweet for good luck.

Virgo

How you’re perceived might be mistaken today. People will think of you different than what you are. Instead of acting on this, make sure you ignore it. This is simply because those who know you and love you will know exactly how you are - and others aren’t worth the time.

Libra

Make sure you know what you’re getting into today. Whether it’s love, career, or family - do full research before going all-in into something. You’re likely to get betrayed today so be careful or else you might get hurt.

Scorpio

Things that are unpleasant might come your way today and this might scare you. But remember that you’re a warrior Scorpio, and you can handle anything that life throws at you. Make sure to not let the bad news bother you - and instead just keep going on with your life. The bad times will pass.

Sagittarius

It’s a good day for you Sag. Your mood is going to be uplifted by the work satisfaction you will receive today and you’ll find yourself skipping happily across the room. This might make some people a little envious, but that’s nothing you should bother about. You do you.

Capricorn

Stop holding onto the past. You’ve tried way too hard to fix things, but some things just aren’t going to get fixed. Stop blaming yourself for this because, in the end, life is a two-way street and people who aren’t cooperating with you just aren’t worth the efforts you’re putting. Surround yourself with those who love you.

Aquarius

Socialising is going to save you from everything today. You might be feeling like you’re going through a slump, but a social event will lift your mood up immediately. So make sure you go around and socialise - because that’s the best thing to do today.

Pisces

An issue that you’ve been avoiding for a while is going to come forward and become unavoidable. Stop procrastinating and deal with it Pisces. You can’t hide behind the curtains all the time. Stand tall and face your problems. You’re a smart one, you can do it.