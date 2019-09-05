Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: This is the fastest way to reach Lalbaugcha Raja

New Delhi: The 10-day long Ganpati festival, beginning from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2 this year, is currently being celebrated by devotees with full gusto. Chiefly celebrated in Maharashtra, devotees throng to various pandals set up across the state during the festival.

The city of Mumbai is beautiful during this time of the year and various mandaps and pandals, decorated with flowers and lights can be spotted.

Among the various pandals, the Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous one in the city.

If you wish to visit Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganpati festival, here is the complete guide on how to reach this popular Ganesh pandal:

If you stay in the Western Suburbs, take a Churchgate bound local train and get off at Lower Parel. Take a cab to reach your destination - Lalbaugcha Raja

If you stay in the Central Suburbs, take a CST bound local train and get off at Parel or Currey Road. Take a cab to reach your destination - Lalbaugcha Raja

If you stay in the Harbour line, take a CST bound train and get off at Kurla. Take a connecting train to Parel or Currey Road. Take a cab to reach your destination - Lalbaugcha Raja

If you are in South Mumbai, take a train from CST to Currey Road or Parel and then take a cab to Lal Baug.