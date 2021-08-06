Horoscope for August 6 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Health issues will resolve Taurians, you will experience work satisfaction Pisceans!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might feel a little dull today, so take a stroll in nature and get some fresh air. Work might seem a lot right now, but this extra work coming your way is going to bring in a promotion. If you want to meet new people and mingle, it’s a good day to do so.

Taurus

You will feel extremely energetic today. It’s a good time to get a workout in. If you want to start a new venture, then today is a great opportunity to do so. Health issues will settle down.

Gemini

Your good health today will help you be productive at work. Meditation will help you in gaining mental sanity. Friends and family will prove to be supportive in any new things that you want to take on.

Cancer

Today you will find yourself wanting to gain knowledge. This is a good day for students to focus on their education. Couples will find themselves connecting on a more spiritual level.

Leo

Your responsibilities both at work and at home are going to keep you busy all day. The little time you have, make sure to spend it with yourself. Singles, avoid falling in love with anyone today.

Virgo

Today is a positive day for you. Success is bound to come in terms of career. If you want to start something of your own, then it’s a good day to do it. Couples will find themselves resolving all their issues.

Libra

You will be busy with new projects at work today. You will also receive domestic harmony which will keep you happy. Focus on what you want to do next in life. Students should get their goals straight today.

Scorpio

Messy situations from before will be resolved today. You will connect and spend time with your parents today. Elders blessings will guide you to do the right thing at your workplace.

Sagittarius

Your health might be a matter of concern today. It’s best to stay inside and keep yourself hydrated. Past investments will bring gains. Finances will look good. Domestic harmony is expected.

Capricorn

Today you will meet someone new, someone who can help you grow in your workplace. Make sure to take help from them whenever needed. Singles should try and open themselves up to others. Couples will spend some good quality time with each other.

Aquarius

Previous health issues will be resolved today. Parents will want to spend some time with you, but your work might not allow you to. Singles should try and put their foot forward and take the first step.

Pisces

You will be satisfied at work today. You will also find yourself wanting to do something exciting. Take a friend with you! Don’t forget to spend some time with your partner today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.