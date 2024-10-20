Karva Chauth 2024: Do’s And Don’ts To Follow On This Festival

Karva Chauth, celebrated by Hindu women across North India, is a significant festival that reflects love, devotion, and the marital bond between husband and wife. Observed on the fourth day after Purnima (full moon) in the Hindu month of Kartika, women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. In 2024, Karva Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20.

To ensure the ritual is performed correctly and the essence of the festival is maintained, here are some important do’s and don’ts to follow on Karva Chauth.

Do’s:

Begin the Day with Sargi:

Sargi is a pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law, consisting of fruits, sweets, and other light foods. It is meant to provide energy for the day-long fast. Eating Sargi is an important tradition, so make sure to wake up early and consume it before sunrise.

Observe the Fast with Devotion:

Fasting from sunrise to moonrise is the heart of Karva Chauth. Women are expected to refrain from consuming food or water during this period as an act of love and dedication for their husbands’ well-being.

Dress in Traditional Attire:

Women often wear vibrant saris or lehengas, typically in shades of red, orange, and yellow, symbolizing prosperity and marital bliss. Don’t forget to adorn yourself with jewelry, especially the ‘solah shringar,’ which includes bangles, sindoor, and bindi.

Engage in Prayers and Pooja:

Join the group or community Karva Chauth pooja. The story of Karva Chauth (Katha) is narrated during this pooja, and women offer prayers to Goddess Parvati for the longevity of their husbands. Use the karva (earthen pot) and perform rituals with sincerity.

Prepare a Proper Thali:

Your pooja thali should include a diya, sieve (chhanni), sindoor, and sweets for offering. Make sure the thali is well-decorated and contains all necessary items for performing the rituals.

Break Your Fast After Seeing the Moon:

The fast is broken after spotting the moon and offering water (arghya) to it. Traditionally, the wife sees her husband through a sieve before drinking water or eating the first morsel, which he offers to her.

Don’ts:

Avoid Overeating During Sargi:

While it’s tempting to eat a lot during Sargi to stay full throughout the day, overeating can lead to discomfort. Stick to light, nutritious foods like fruits, nuts, and hydrating drinks.

Don’t Exert Yourself:

Fasting can leave you feeling tired or weak. Avoid strenuous activities or chores that may drain your energy. Focus on light tasks and take rest as needed.

Refrain from Drinking Water:

As per tradition, women are advised not to drink water during the fast. It is a part of the ritual to abstain from food and water until moonrise, so stay strong and hydrated before the fast begins.

Do Not Break the Fast Prematurely:

It's important to wait for the moonrise to complete the fast. Avoid giving in to hunger or thirst and be patient, as breaking the fast prematurely is considered inauspicious.

Avoid Negative Thoughts:

Karva Chauth is a day of positivity, love, and devotion. Focus on your prayers, and keep a calm and peaceful mindset. Try not to get involved in any arguments or harbor negative thoughts during the fast.

Stay Away from Superstitions:

While Karva Chauth has many rituals and traditions, avoid falling for superstitions that are not part of the official practices. Focus on the spiritual aspects rather than myths that can lead to unnecessary anxiety.

