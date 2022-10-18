Kati Bihu 2022: Greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones today

Kati Bihu 2022: Every year, on the first day of the Kati month of the Assamese calendar, Kati Bihu is celebrated. The festival usually falls in mid-October and this year, the festival is being celebrated today - October 18. Kati Bihu marks the fresh start of Assam's harvest season and also the relocation time of rice saplings. It is also known as Kongali Bihu. To celebrate the festival, people light lamps outside the home. The Tulsi plant is worshipped as people pray to Tulsi Mata for a good harvest. Goddess Lakshmi is also prayed to, and welcomed to the home. The celebrations and rituals vary across the state and different tribes but this is among the three major festivals of the Assamese people - the other two being Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu.

Also read: Dhanteras 2022 DATE: Is it on October 22 or 23? Check out date, shubh muhrat, puja vidhi and more

Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes and greetings

On this auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here are some greetings that you can send as SMS or on WhatsApp to wish your loved ones. Check below:

- On the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here's wishing you a bright future full of love and luck. May all your dreams come true.

- As we light the lamps outside our homes, here's praying that your life is also lit up with new dreams and achievements. Happy Kati Bihu!

- On the occasion of Kati Bihu, praying for everyone's growth and prosperity. Enjoy the day.

- Let's welcome this new harvest season with warmth and prayers! Happy Kati Bihu, everyone.

- Let's take a pledge to remove the negativity that surrounds us and move forward with hope and courage. Happy Kati Bihu!

- This is the time for the relocation of rice saplings. Here's hoping the new harvest season ushers in joy and prosperity in your life. A very happy Kati Bihu to you.