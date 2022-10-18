NewsLifestyleCulture
KATI BIHU

Kati Bihu 2022: Greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones today

Marking the fresh harvest season, Kati Bihu is among the three major festivals of the Assamese people, apart from Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu. The festival falls on the first day of the Kati month of the Assamese festival and usually takes place in the middle of October. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On Kati Bihu, earthen lamps are lit outside homes
  • Goddess Lakhsmi is worshipped on this day
  • The festival marks the relocation time of rice saplings

Trending Photos

Kati Bihu 2022: Greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones today

Kati Bihu 2022: Every year, on the first day of the Kati month of the Assamese calendar, Kati Bihu is celebrated. The festival usually falls in mid-October and this year, the festival is being celebrated today - October 18. Kati Bihu marks the fresh start of Assam's harvest season and also the relocation time of rice saplings. It is also known as Kongali Bihu. To celebrate the festival, people light lamps outside the home. The Tulsi plant is worshipped as people pray to Tulsi Mata for a good harvest. Goddess Lakshmi is also prayed to, and welcomed to the home. The celebrations and rituals vary across the state and different tribes but this is among the three major festivals of the Assamese people - the other two being Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu.

Also read: Dhanteras 2022 DATE: Is it on October 22 or 23? Check out date, shubh muhrat, puja vidhi and more

Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes and greetings

On this auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here are some greetings that you can send as SMS or on WhatsApp to wish your loved ones. Check below:

- On the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here's wishing you a bright future full of love and luck. May all your dreams come true.

- As we light the lamps outside our homes, here's praying that your life is also lit up with new dreams and achievements. Happy Kati Bihu!

- On the occasion of Kati Bihu, praying for everyone's growth and prosperity. Enjoy the day.

- Let's welcome this new harvest season with warmth and prayers! Happy Kati Bihu, everyone. 

- Let's take a pledge to remove the negativity that surrounds us and move forward with hope and courage. Happy Kati Bihu!

- This is the time for the relocation of rice saplings. Here's hoping the new harvest season ushers in joy and prosperity in your life. A very happy Kati Bihu to you. 

Live Tv

Kati BihuKati Bihu wishesKat Bihu greetingsKati Bihu WhatsApp message

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people