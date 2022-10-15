Dhanteras 2022 DATE: Is it on October 22 or 23? Check out date, shubh muhrat, puja vidhi and more

Dhanteras 2022: The festive season is in full swing and now Indians are waiting to celebrate Diwali and Dhanteras, which are knocking on our door. According to Drik Panchag, "Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras is the first day of five days long Diwali festivities. On the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi." Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda.

Dhanteras 2022: When is the festival celebrated

Dhanteras kicks off the Diwali celebrations, which in most states end with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras is celebrated two days ahead of Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Dhanteras 2022: Is it on October 22 or 23?

There has been confusion regarding Dhanteras dates this year. While some claim it is on October 23, others say it is on October 22. According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22 (Saturday). Check out the puja muhurat below:

Pradosh Kaal - 5:45 pm to 8:17 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:01 pm to 8:56 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 6:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: City-wise Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: 7:01 pm to 08:17 pm

Mumbai: 7:34 pm to 8:40 pm

Chennai: 7.13 pm to 8:13 pm

Kolkata: 5:05 pm, October 22, to 6:03 pm, October 23

Bengaluru: 7:24 pm to 8:24 pm

Pune: 7:31 pm to 8:36 pm

Jaipur: 7:10 pm to 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: 7:14 pm to 08:18 pm

Gurgaon: 7:02 pm to 8:18 pm

Chandigarh: 6:59 pm to 08:18 pm

Ahmedabad: 7:29 pm to 08:39 pm

Noida: 7:00 pm to 8:16 pm

Dhanteras 2022: Rituals, puja vidhi

After the sunset, Dhanteras puja takes place. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day. Dhanteras ki Katha is recited and the whole house, except the toilets, is lit up with diyas. On Dhanteras or before that day, many people do an extensive cleaning of their homes as it is believed that a clean house is blessed by Goddess Lakshmi.