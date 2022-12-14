Kharmas 2022: No auspicious occasions to take place after 16th December; do's and don'ts during Khar month

Kharmas 2022 and Vivah Shubh Muhurta 2023: Kharmas is considered a bad month and an inappropriate time for auspicious works in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Another name for Kharmas is called Malmas. According to religious belief, the movement of the sun slows down during Kharmas, so doing any auspicious work at this time is considered prohibited.

Auspicious works include events like Griha Pravesh (house-warming), engagement, mundan ceremonies or marriages. Let us check when this kharmas ends and what dates are auspicious for weddings next year (Vivah Shubh Muhurta in 2023 Year).

Kharmas 2022: Date

Starts on: December 16, 2022, at 10:11 am.

Ends on: January 14, 2022, at 08:57 pm.

Kharmas 2022: Significance

By making Kharmas offerings to Lord Surya and Lord Vishnu, it is said that one can achieve peace and prosperity. There are many things that should be avoided during Kharmaas, so keep reading to know more.

Kharmas 2022: Do's

- To strengthen the Sun in your horoscope, make sure to offer Arghya to the Sun God (Surya Dev). Chant this mantra- ऊं सूर्याय नम:, ऊं घृणि सूर्याय नम:

- Along with this, reciting Sun god's Aditya Hridaya Stotra (आदित्यहृदय स्त्रोत का पाठ ) can also be done to strengthen the Sun in the horoscope.

- Reciting the Lakshmi- Narayan mantras should also be chanted.

- Charity work and donations should be made during this time.

- Worshiping Peepal tree during Kharmas is considered very auspicious because Gods are believed to reside on this tree, so by worshipping it, you wish your troubles away.

- Lighting a lamp under the Tulsi plant in the evening is considered very auspicious, offering water (jal) to Tulsi during Kharmas.

Kharmas 2022: Don'ts

- Do not perform marriage and engagement rituals during Kharmas for a happy married life.

- During this, there is a ban on Janeu, Griha Pravesh, Lagna, Mundan and other auspicious works.

- Starting any business in this month increases the expenses and there are possibilities of increasing the debt.

- Along with this, a new house should not be bought in Kharmas and a new house should be built.

- Do not perform religious rituals this month. Daily rituals can be performed.

- People should not drink alcohol or eat non-vegetarian food during Kharmas.

Shubh Muhurt for Vivah in 2023

January 2023: January 17, January 18, January 19, January 25, January 26, January 27, January 30 and January 31.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)