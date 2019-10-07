Maha Navami 2019: Navratri Puja timings

close

This form of Durga blesses her bhakts and all the divine aspirations of the devotees are fulfilled by the 9th form of Durga—Maa Siddhidatri.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Use Only)

New Delhi: Maha Navami marks the end of the 9-day long festival of Navratri. On this day, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. It is believed that praying to her on this day brings wish fulfilment. This form of Durga blesses her bhakts and all the divine aspirations of the devotees are fulfilled by the 9th form of Durga—Maa Siddhidatri.

According to Drikpanchang.com, the Maha Navami, also known as Maha Durga Navami puja timings: 

Maha Navami on Sunday, October 6, 2019
Ashwina Navratri Parana on Monday, October 7, 2019
Navami Tithi Begins - 10:54 AM on Oct 06, 2019
Navami Tithi Ends - 12:38 PM on Oct 07, 2019

Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga, who killed the buffalo-demon king Mahishasura, i.e why is she is also known by the name Mahishasur Mardini (the one who killed the demon Mahishasur). The festival marks the victory of good over evil and harbinger of peace, prosperity, positivity and happiness. 

The Navratri and Durga Puja festivals coincide, making it a month of grand celebrations. 

The festivities culminate with the Goddess's idol immersed on Dashami (the Visarjan ceremony) followed by Dussehra celebrations in the evening. 

Here's wishing our readers a happy Maha Navami!

 

