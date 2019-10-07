close

Navratri

Navratri 2019, Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri for wish fulfilment

Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability and Dhatri refers to the giver or awarder.

Navratri 2019, Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri for wish fulfilment
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Use Only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri began this year from September 29 and today being the Mahanavmi—the 9th and final day to pray to the goddess in her full might. The 9-day long festival will end today and each form of Shakti is prayed to during these days.

On the 9th day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped by the devotees. This form of Durga blesses her bhakts with wish fulfilment. All the divine aspirations of the devotees are fulfilled by the 9th form of Durga—Maa Siddhidatri.

Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability and Dhatri refers to the giver or awarder. The goddess is believed to possess several kinds of healing powers. In this form, Goddess Siddhidatri is seen having four hands holding a discus, conch shell, trident and mace, sitting on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion.

You can chant this mantra of Maa Siddhidatri on the 9th day of Navratri:

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यज्ञद्यैर सुरैर मरैरपि |

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात्‌ सिद्धिदा सिद्धि दायिनी ||

Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's Ardhanareshwar Swaroop is connected with Lord Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that one side of Mahadev is goddess Siddhidatri—the form of Durga, Shakti.

As per many beliefs and ancient Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva achieved siddhis by praying to Goddess Siddhidatri.

Jai Mata Di!

 

