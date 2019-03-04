हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
maha shivratri 2019

Maha Shivratri 2019: Food items to consume while observing vrat

If you are keeping the Maha Shivratri vrat for the first time, here are some food items you can consume today

Maha Shivratri 2019: Food items to consume while observing vrat
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Maha Shivratri falls on March 4 this year and the festival is of great significance for Hindus all around the world. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is also known as the ‘Great night of Shiva’. This day marks Lord Shiva's martial union with Goddess Parvati and devotees celebrate the day by worshipping the Lord. Many devotees also observe a vrat (fast) throughout the day and seek the Lord's blessings.

If you are keeping the Maha Shivratri vrat for the first time, here is the list of food items you can consume today:

1. Milk-based dishes

Milk-based dishes like curd, barfi, makhane ki kheer etc are some food items that you can relish today.

2. Fruits

When on a fast, fruits are your best friends! You can consume any fruit you like or prepare a fruit chaat. However, it is to be kept in mind that salt is generally avoided during fast.

3. Dry Fruits

One of the best ways to stay satiated throughout the day is having ample amount of dry fruits. They are a quick and easy way to stop those hunger pangs!

4. Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the best food items to consume during a Maha Shivratri fast as they keep you full for a long time. Simply boil the potatoes, chop them and eat them along with curd.

Tags:
maha shivratri 2019Maha Shivratri vratfood items during maha shivratri vratMaha Shivratri fast
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 4, 2019

Must Watch

PT22M55S

Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar dead