Maha Shivratri 2019: Food items to consume while observing vrat

Maha Shivratri falls on March 4 this year and the festival is of great significance for Hindus all around the world. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is also known as the ‘Great night of Shiva’. This day marks Lord Shiva's martial union with Goddess Parvati and devotees celebrate the day by worshipping the Lord. Many devotees also observe a vrat (fast) throughout the day and seek the Lord's blessings.

If you are keeping the Maha Shivratri vrat for the first time, here is the list of food items you can consume today:

1. Milk-based dishes

Milk-based dishes like curd, barfi, makhane ki kheer etc are some food items that you can relish today.

2. Fruits

When on a fast, fruits are your best friends! You can consume any fruit you like or prepare a fruit chaat. However, it is to be kept in mind that salt is generally avoided during fast.

3. Dry Fruits

One of the best ways to stay satiated throughout the day is having ample amount of dry fruits. They are a quick and easy way to stop those hunger pangs!

4. Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the best food items to consume during a Maha Shivratri fast as they keep you full for a long time. Simply boil the potatoes, chop them and eat them along with curd.