Martyrs' Day 2024: History, Significance Of Shaheed Diwas And 10 Quotes Of Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs' Day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed by India every year on January 30. A little after five months of India's independence, the father of the nation was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Gandhi was on his way to address a prayer meeting at Birla Bhawan in Delhi when the tragic incident occurred.

Martyrs' Day: History And Significance Of Shaheed Diwas

Also known as Shaheed Diwas, Martyrs' Day is observed in India on January 30 annually. The day is also known as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi. The day is also dedicated to paying tribute to the brave soldiers of India who sacrificed their lives for their motherland.

Martyrs' Day: 10 Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi has always been a proponent of non-violence. While being an ardent patriot and a freedom fighter, he rose to fame with his nonviolent protests - his key tools being marches and hunger strikes. The International Day of Non-Violence is also celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

1. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

2. "An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind."

3. "It does not require money to live neat, clean, and dignified."

4. "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

5. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed."

6. "Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power."

7. "A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes."

8. "The greatness of humanity is not in being human but in being humane."

10. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."