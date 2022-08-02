Nag Panchami 2022: History, significance and greetings for your loved ones

Nag Panchami 2022: The festival of Nag Panchami is observed across the country by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists and it falls on Shukla Paksha Panchami during Shravan month. It is being celebrated in India today (August 2). Usually, Nag Panchami falls two days after Hariyali Teej and it is a day of traditional worship of 'nag' or snakes.

Nag Panchami 2022: History, significance

According to beliefs, when Lord Krishna was a child, one day he was playing by the Yamuna River. The ball with which he was playing got caught in the branches of a tree near the river's banks. Krishna slipped in the river and was attacked by the snake Kaliya. But soon Kaliya realised, Krishna was no ordinary child and begged him not to kill it. Nag Panchmi is observed to commemorate Krishna's victory over Kalia, who agreed not to harass human beings in exchange for his life before Krishna.

Fasting is observed on this day. The piety observed on this day is considered sure protection against the fear of snake bite. In many places, real snakes are worshipped and fairs are held. On this day, digging soil is forbidden as it is believed it can kill or harm snakes which reside in the earth.

